Call the Midwife boss Heidi Thomas “cried” watching Christmas special: “You can’t tell it was filmed under such unusual conditions”

When the world went into lockdown in March, the Call the Midwife team was getting ready to film this year’s Christmas special. For a while, it looked like Poplar’s favourite nurses wouldn’t return to the small screen for the holidays, but, luckily, that won’t be the case.

Advertisement

However, in order to deliver the highly anticipated festive episode, strict social distancing guidelines were in place to ensure filming was as safe as possible.

Now, writer Heidi Thomas has shared her thoughts on the emotional episode in a heartfelt post, shared on the show’s official Facebook account.

“Filming with COVID restrictions in place has been interesting, and successful,” she wrote. “In some ways we had a head start, as when you have as many newborn babies on set as we do, you are never more than six inches from a bottle of sanitiser!

“The new rules have become second nature, and all has gone well. I actually cried when I saw the finished result – you simply can’t tell it was filmed under such unusual conditions, and that is as it ought to be.”

'It's all the drama Mick, I just love it!' Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Thanks for signing up to our drama newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Drama newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Since it’s set in 1965, it makes sense that incorporating the pandemic into the plot like other shows have done wasn’t an option here. But there will still be a tribute of sorts to the challenges we’ve faced this year, with Thomas adding: “Above all else, this year’s Christmas special is a story about our hopes, our fears, our need to be together, and what can happen when our dreams come true. You will cry a little, but end up smiling.

“I can’t think of a better metaphor than that for 2020.”

You can read the post in full here.

The Call the Midwife Christmas special will air on 25th December 2020 at 7:40pm, with series 10 following in early 2021. Check out what else is on with our TV Guide.

Advertisement

In the US, the Call the Midwife Holiday Special 2020 airs on PBS at 9/8c on 25th December.