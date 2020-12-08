When is Euphoria season 2 released? How to watch and cast

Euphoria came back with a bang recently for the first of two special episodes to bridge the gap between seasons one and two, as we picked up from the cliffhanger that had marked the end of the first run.

Advertisement

Barring an early flash-forward, the entire episode took place in a diner as Rue (Emmy Award-winning Zendaya) meets her sponsor Ali to discuss her addiction and the seeming impossibility of sobriety.

It was left slightly unclear if the scenes in the episode were actually happening or if they were simply showing Rue in a purgatorial state, but we could find out the answers to that before too long.

That’s because a release date has now been announced for the second special episode, and we’ll be treated to the next instalment early in 2021.

A full second series of the drama is still not expected until much later next year due to coronavirus, but the team managed to film these two bridge episodes under COVID-19 guidance.

Here’s everything you need to know about season two of Euphoria and the upcoming bridge episodes.

How can I watch the Euphoria bridge episodes?

Two special “bridge” episodes will air prior to the complete second season, with the first, festive episode having already aired on Sunday 6th December on HBO.

It’s now been revealed that the second special will air on Sunday 24th January 2021 at 9pm, also on HBO.

Meanwhile, for UK viewers, the episode is likely to appear on Sky and NOW TV the following day, as was the case with the first of the two special episodes.

The second episode is titled F**k Anyone Who’s Not A Sea Blob, and will reportedly centre on Jules (Hunter Schafer) as she reflects on the year during the Christmas holiday.

The news of the specials was first announced by Zendaya, who posted a close-up image Jules (played by Hunter Schafer), in whose eye we can see a reflection of Zendaya’s character, Rue.

“We really missed them. Two special Euphoria episodes coming soon. First one December 6th on @hbo,” the caption reads.

While in a November Twitter post, Zendaya shared a promo image for the upcoming episodes, captioned: “THIS IS NOT SEASON 2”

When is season two of Euphoria on TV?

It was previously confirmed that the highly anticipated second season would begin filming in March and, according to the HBO’s preview of 2020, would be aired this year. However, production was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Where can I watch Euphoria season 2?

The US home of Euphoria is HBO. The first season landed in the UK on Sky Atlantic, on 6th August 2019, and was available on NOW TV and Sky Q shortly after. Season two is not yet available on either, but will likely be released on the same platforms.

Is there a Euphoria season 2 trailer?

Yes – a teaser trailer for the first special was released right at the end of November, showing Rue sitting in a diner while she contemplates what might have been, with several flashbacks to the events of the season one finale.

At the end of the trailer, we see Rue’s sponsor, played by Colman Domingo, appear opposite her and ask: “Why’d you call me?”

We’re still waiting for a trailer for the second special, but we’ll post one here as soon as it becomes available.

What is Euphoria about?

Euphoria is to Gen-Z what Skins was to Millennials. Both controversial and both focusing on a group of high-schoolers pushing social boundaries. The series is HBO’s highest rating show for younger audiences, so clearly the hard-hitting drama resonates.

Creator/Director Sam Levinson and producer Drake brought to HBO a teen angst drama based on the Israeli mini-series of the same name. The dark tale follows a group of teenagers as they face heartbreak, addiction and rage.

The show featured a number of controversial scenes, with its use of nudity described by The Guardian as “pointlessly gratuitous”, but HBO’s programming president Casey Bloys defended the scenes, which he said were based on Euphoria creator Sam Levinson’s own experiences. “It may seem boundary-pushing, and the idea of putting them on TV may be, but somebody lived them,” Bloys told the Hollywood Reporter, adding, “We’re not trying to put out a Gossip Girl.”

What will happen in Euphoria season 2?

Season one ended on an ambiguous note, leaving fans unsure if Rue (Zendaya) have died from an overdose.

There are also plenty of narrative arcs we can expect to follow into the new season– Nate’s (Jacob Elordi) sexuality, Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) and McKay’s (Algee Smith) relationship, Gia’s (Storm Reid) growing rebelliousness, Kat (Barbie Ferreira) and Ethan’s (Austin Abrams) future together and whether Kat is still working as a camgirl, and what happened to Jules (Hunter Schafer) after Rue left her on the train.

Gia actress Storm Reid has teased that her “character is supposed to be developing and becoming her own” – suggesting Gia may well get her own standalone episode.

Who will be in the Euphoria season 2 cast?

Despite the emotional cliffhanger of the season one finale, Zendaya appears to have confirmed that her character Rue will return for a second instalment.

Literally just got the call. Can’t say thank you enough for the support we’ve seen, wow… https://t.co/XJtdQaWaL9 — Zendaya (@Zendaya) July 11, 2019

Given that there is still plenty to explore and untangle from the characters stories in season one, we can expect to see some more from these familiar faces.

There will also be some new faces, too. According to Collider, Kelvin Harrison Jr is currently in talks to join the cast of Euphoria season two. Harrison is known for roles in indies like Luce and Waves, which also starred Euphoria’s very own Maddy Perez (Alexa Demie).

Advertisement

If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.