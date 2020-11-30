The Undoing set to surpass Game of Thrones as Sky Atlantic’s biggest ever US series launch

Murder mystery thriller The Undoing finally reached its shocking conclusion on Sky Atlantic last night after six weeks of drama and intrigue – and the series is on track to become the channel’s biggest ever US launch.

The HBO original series launched with an audience of almost 3 million UK viewers, with the opening episode reaching a cumulative 28-day audience of over 2.78 million viewers, Sky has announced.

This puts it on course to overtake the first season of Games of Thrones, which debuted in 2011, as Sky Atlantic’s record launch once the full figures are finalised.

It has already surpassed an impressive list of more recent dramas including Watchmen, True Detective , and Big Little Lies.

Each of the first three episodes reached audiences of over 2.5 million viewers, with this figure growing each week as more people discovered the show and caught up.

The psychological drama stars Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant as Grace and Jonathan Fraser, a married couple living in New York whose lives are thrown into disarray after Jonathan becomes the prime suspect in a murder investigation.

It was written and produced by Big Little Lies creator, David E Kelley, while The Night Manager director Susanne Bier helmed each of the six episodes.

Speaking about the impressive numbers, Sky’s Managing Director of Content, Zai Bennett said, “The Undoing has kept us all guessing and is on track to be the biggest US series to ever launch on Sky Atlantic. Tune in tonight for the big reveal, and if you haven’t watched it just yet, now is the time to binge the whole series.”

Despite the figures, it is unlikely that the series will return for a second season, having been billed from the outset as a limited series.

The Undoing’s final episode airs tonight at 9pm on Sky Atlantic, following an earlier 2am simulcast with the US. Read more on The Undoing ending.

