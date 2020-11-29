Accessibility Links

  4. Nicole Kidman opens up about her and Hugh Grant’s The Undoing chemistry – “I hope Hugh and I make a sexy couple!”

Nicole Kidman opens up about her and Hugh Grant’s The Undoing chemistry – “I hope Hugh and I make a sexy couple!”

The actress says she wants viewers to "feel the desire" between her and her on screen husband Hugh Grant

Hugh Grant and Nicole Kidman in The Undoing (HBO/Sky Atlantic)

Nicole Kidman hopes viewers will be able to “feel the desire” between her and Hugh Grant in The Undoing.

The two actors play husband and wife Jonathan and Grace Fraser on the new thriller, and are ripped apart when Jonathan has an affair only for the mistress to end up dead.

However, despite their troubled relationship, there is still very much intimacy between the pair as Jonathan is put on trial and released on bail.

And Kidman is hoping viewers see the “desire” between them.

Speaking about their chemistry, the 53-year-old actress  said: “I hope Hugh and I make a sexy couple.”

As reported by The Sun, she added: “For it to work, you have to want these people to be together. I hope people want us to be together. I hope that is the desire on screen.”

The Undoing is based on the 2014 novel You Should Have Known by Jean Hanff Korelitz.

The series is the latest from the team behind popular drama Big Little Lies and sees Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant play a married couple, who are implicated in a murder investigation following the death of a mother at their son’s school.

Since the series aired, fans have come up with many theories about the real identity of the killer.

From Grace’s father Franklin to the couple’s son Henry, everyone has been listed as a possible culprit for the murder.

Recently, it looked as though oncologist Jonathan was about to reveal some crucial information about the murder while appearing on a prime time chat show.

While talking about the series, Kidman also admitted to enjoying The BBC’s Normal People – a lockdown hit about a young couple – as she praised the show for its “exquisite” sexuality.

She said: “There’s a lot of sexuality in Normal People but both actors felt very safe and they were able to still do those really intimate things. It was exquisite work. I hope the generations to come look back and go, ‘Wow’.”

The Undoing premiered on HBO in the US on Sunday 25th October, and on Sky Atlantic in the UK on Monday 26th October – check out what else is on with our TV Guide.

