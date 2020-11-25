When is The Flight Attendant release date? Cast and trailer for Kaley Cuoco thriller

The sky’s the limit for Kaley Cuoco’s darkly comic series The Flight Attendant, which sees a drunken one night stand go tragically wrong, and our heroine caught in a web of subterfuge and murder.

The Big Bang Theory actress plays Cassie Bowden, the titular flight attendant who wakes up one morning, hungover – and unable to figure out whether or not she has just committed the murder the night before, leaving her life and reputation (ahem) up in the air.

The official trailer for the thriller was released back in October, with a US release date set for just over a month later. In the trailer, Cassie is seen flirting with a handsome plane passenger before waking up in a swanky hotel room with blood all over her hands.

Here’s everything you need to know abut The Flight Attendant.

When is The Flight Attendant released?

The series will premiere on HBO Max on 26th November for US subscribers.

The series was previously delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown in March. Production closed, before filming resumed in August.

Will The Flight Attendant be available on TV in the UK?

HBO Max in the UK isn’t currently available because its parent company HBO has a first-look option deal with Sky. However, it could be that The Flight Attendant will eventually screen on Sky Atlantic, as with other HBO series.

The Flight Attendant cast

Kaley Cuoco, best known for playing aspiring actress Penny in the long-running sitcom The Big Bang Theory, leads the cast as the titular flight attendant, Cassie Bowden. She’s also an executive producer on the show.

Rosie Perez (Do The Right Thing) plays Cassie’s worried colleague, Megan Briscoe, while Michiel Huisman (Daario Naharis on Game of Thrones) plays Alexander “Alex” Sokolov, the plane passenger Cassie goes on a spontaneous date with.

Also starring are Michelle Gomez (Doctor Who, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) as Miranda, a businesswoman “with anger-management issues”; Colin Woodell (Masters of Sex) as Buckley; and Girls star Zosia Mamet as Ani Mouradian, Cassie’s friend.

The Flight Attendant plot

Based on Chris Bohjalian’s novel, The Flight Attendant follows Cassie, a flight attendant who enjoys a flirtation with a passenger, Alex, before agreeing to go on a date with him in Bangkok.

The pair go back to his hotel – but when Cassie wakes up, she finds Alex dead and her hand covered in blood. Hungover, and unable to remember the full events of the previous evening, she cleans the hotel room and hides any evidence in case she did the unthinkable…

However, when Alex’s death is alerted to the authorities, Cassie will need to get her story straight – and fast.

The Flight Attendant trailer

You can watch the HBO Max trailer for The Flight Attendant here.

