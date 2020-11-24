When is Your Honor released in the UK?

He was famously on the wrong side of the law in Breaking Bad and despite being a respected judge in Showtime’s new 10-part drama series Your Honor, Bryan Cranston is once again compelled to “break bad”.

Advertisement

Your Honor is based on an award-winning Israeli series, Kvodo, and follows Judge Michael Desiato (Cranston) after his son is involved in a hit-and-run which causes the death of another young man.

The trouble is, the deceased man is the son of a major league New Orleans crime boss, Jimmy Baxter, and it precipitates a thriller that “leads to a high-stakes game of lies, deceit and impossible choices”, according to Showtime.

Your Honor has been developed by BAFTA-winning English writer and director Peter Moffat, who has created series such as Criminal Justice, for which he won Best Drama and Best Writer at the BAFTAs, as well as The Village and Undercover.

Moffat wrote some of the episodes and is show-runner on Your Honor.

Showtime president of programming Gary Levine said of Your Honor when it was first pitched in 2017: “When a pitch has you on the edge of your seat for 40 straight minutes, you know you’re hearing something special. When the pitchers are as talented, experienced and acclaimed as [producers] Michelle King, Robert King and Peter Moffat, you buy it in the room and start planning for a fascinating new Showtime series.”

When does Your Honor air in the UK?

Ten-part series, Your Honor, will premiere on Showtime in the US on Sunday 6th December.

Sky Atlantic will screen the drama in the UK, but a date hasn’t been announced. It’s likely to be during the week following the US debut.

What is the plot of Your Honor?

Although it’s based on Israeli series Kvodo, the US adaptation, Your Honor, is set in a New Orleans that is violent, crime-ridden and whose true law is the law of the jungle. Ostensibly, Your Honor follows the son of a respected judge who is involved in a hit and run. He hesitates then hangs up on 911 and instead turns to his father for protection.

But the tragic death has a ripple effect and soon Cranston, the Baxter family and countless other antagonists are drawn into a story that threatens to start a war in New Orleans.

As Baxter’s mother ominously intones in voice over at the funeral: “We kill once. We kill big.”

Is there a trailer for Your Honor?

Yes, and it’s a doozie. No one does morally conflicted with quite the conviction of Bryan Cranston and in the Your Honor trailer he appears utterly convincing as a man forced to betray his principles for his family.

Who is in the Your Honour cast?

Bryan Cranston plays Judge Michael Desiato, the respected judge forced to walk on the wrong side of the law. Cranston needs no introduction. His catalogue is impressive and diverse, from a recurring role in Seinfeld to the iconic counter-cultural drug manufacturer Walter White in Breaking Bad (which earned him four Emmy Awards for Best Actor) to his Oscar-nominated performance in 2016 film Trumbo.

Your Honor also stars LA Law actor Blair Underwood who, according to Variety, will play Roland Carter, an investigative reporter and close colleague of Robin Desiato, the judge’s late wife.

Crucial roles in Your Honor will be played by Hunter Doohan, who is Desiato’s teenage son Adam, the catalyst of the drama. Crime boss Jimmy Baxter is played by Michael Stuhlbarg, probably best know as Sy Feltz in the 2017 season of Fargo and Arnold Rothstein in Boardwalk Empire. Love Life star Hope Davis stars as Baxter’s grief-stricken – and murderous – wife, Gina.

Will there be a season two of Your Honor?

It hasn’t been announced, but the Israeli series, Kvodo, on which is it is based, was recently renewed for a second season after its debut in 2017 was a sensation, according to Deadline.

Advertisement

Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide.