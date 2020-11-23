When is teen survival drama The Wilds on Amazon Prime Video?

Billed as “part survival drama, part dystopic slumber party,” Amazon Prime Video‘s latest offering is Mean Girls meets Lost, as a group of very different teenage girls crash land on a deserted island, forcing them to reconcile differences and establish a microcosm in order to survive.

The Amazon Original ten-parter is packed full of twists and turns as we discover the real reason behind the girls’ apparently accidental plane crash – and what’s even better is that Prime Video is spreading some festive cheer by making episode one free for anyone to watch, whether or not you’re a subscriber.

Here’s everything you need to know about The Wilds.

When is The Wilds on Amazon Prime Video?

The 10-episode Amazon Original series The Wilds will launch exclusively on Prime Video on Friday 11th December 2020.

And as an early Christmas present, the first episode will be available to everyone, for a limited time, on Prime Video’s YouTube, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook handles, starting at 8am GMT on 11th December. The episode will also be available for non-subscribers to stream on Prime Video between 11th to 25th December 2020.

The Wilds cast

The series features an ensemble cast led by Brothers & Sisters alumnus Rachel Griffiths, in addition to a mix of newcomers and familiar faces including David Sullivan (Goliath, The Son), Troy Winbush (The Goldbergs), Sophia Ali (Grey’s Anatomy, Famous in Love), Sarah Pidgeon (Gotham), Helena Howard, Shannon Berry, Jenna Clause, Reign Edwards, Mia Healey, and Erana James (Golden Boy).

The Wilds plot

According to the series synopsis: “The Wilds follows a group of teen girls from different backgrounds who must fight for survival after a plane crash strands them on a deserted island. The castaways both clash and bond as they learn more about each other, the secrets they keep, and the traumas they’ve all endured. There’s just one twist to this thrilling drama… these girls did not end up on this island by accident.”

In fact, as we discover, the girls are unwittingly taking part in a highly elaborate social experiment with their parents’ secret permission and knowledge (as glimpsed right at the end of the official trailer, below).

“Coming of age is not for the faint of heart,” creator Sarah Streicher said in a 2019 statement. “It can take as much grit and fire to survive our teenage years as it would to survive, say, on a deserted island. The Wilds grew from that notion, and it’s afforded me an opportunity to explore teenage-hood in all of its perils, joys, and heartbreaks. I’m beyond thrilled that it’s found a home at Amazon.”

The Wilds trailer

You can watch the official trailer for The Wilds here.

