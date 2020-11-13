See The Crown season 4 stars creating their “premieres at home”

The stars of The Crown season four have been denied their red carpet moment due to the COVID-19 lockdown but, refusing to be defeated by the virus, they’ve created their own premieres at home.

With only an advertising board backdrop, the stars of the drama got dolled up as if they were having their big night out anyway. True to form, Princess Margaret, in the guise of Helen Bonham Carter, stole the show.

She is acting royalty after all.

Bonham Carter was accompanied on the red carpet by two escorts, both of whom looked unfazed by the grand occasion.

If one cannot go to a premiere, the premiere must go to one (?). The Crown series 4 at-home premiere is underway. pic.twitter.com/xKJYPeWgUc — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) November 12, 2020

The Queen AKA Olivia Colman was suitably regal and understated for her private premiere.

Netflix

Emma Corrin is joining The Crown for one season, playing Princess Diana in a pivotal role in the series set in the 1980s, when cracks began to show in the Royal family relationships. It was her time to shine, even if it was at home.

Netflix

Her on-screen partner, Josh O’Connor, who plays Prince Charles for the final time in season four, was altogether more moody. That’s what being in public eye does to one.

Netflix

Season four will chronicle Charles and Diana’s initial romance and the intense media coverage leading up to their wedding. Of course, as Diana famously said: “There were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded.”

Emerald Fennell plays Camilla Parker-Bowles, who eventually became his second wife.

Netflix

The Crown creator Peter Morgan cosied up to Mrs Thatcher, or rather his partner Gillian Anderson, who is playing Mrs T in a season in which the Prime Minister doesn’t always see eye to eye with Her Majesty.

Netflix

In this year of tumult, it’s wonderful to The Crown cast refusing to bow down and simply ignore the show’s tradition of a West End premiere.

The Crown season four will stream on Netflix from Sunday 15th November.

