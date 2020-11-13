The Crown creator “toying with ideas” to bring Olivia Colman back for season 5 cameo

Season four of The Crown will bid farewell to the current cast, but creator Peter Morgan appears to be entertaining the possibility of bringing back Olivia Colman for a cameo appearance as Queen Elizabeth II.

Advertisement

The Academy Award-winning actress joined The Crown cast for its third season, taking over a role previously held by Wolf Hall star Claire Foy.

Following the debut of season four this weekend, the cast will change again with Imelda Staunton being the latest actress to portray the current ruling monarch, but it may not mark the end of Colman’s journey.

Bored of scrolling on Netflix? Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming & On Demand Thanks, you are now signed up to our On Demand newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our On Demand newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Speaking at the virtual premiere of the latest episodes, she expressed how eager she would be to return to the hit series, even suggesting a way of looping herself back in.

“Maybe there’d be some kind of dream sequence,” she said to The Crown creator and showrunner Peter Morgan.

Far from dismissing the notion, Morgan admitted that he has been considering ways of having Colman reappear on The Crown in some form, but refused to reveal any details.

He added: “I don’t want to say anything yet, but I’m toying with a couple of ideas… I’ll see what I can do.”

While not a confirmation of anything, it appears The Crown fans have good reason to be optimistic about seeing Colman as Queen Elizabeth II one more time.

The Crown season four is one of Netflix‘s biggest projects of the year, depicting major events from royal history, including the Queen’s first meeting with Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher and the wedding of Prince Charles and Diana Spencer.

Advertisement

The Crown season four is available to stream on Netflix from Sunday 15th November. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, visit our TV Guide, or find out about upcoming new TV shows 2020.