ITV announces Manhunt II with Martin Clunes returning

Martin Clunes will be returning to our screens for series two of detective drama Manhunt, ITV has confirmed.

Manhunt II: The Night Stalker will see Clunes reprise his role as former London Metropolitan Police detective DCI Colin Sutton in the four-part drama based on a real-life case.

Based on Sutton’s diaries, series two is expected to air next year and will follow the DCI as he pursues a serial rapist, “whose 17 year reign of terror left thousands of elderly people in south east London living in fear”.

Filming for Manhunt II has already begun, with Silent Witness’ Ed Whitmore penning the drama’s scripts once again.

Executive producer Philippa Braithwaite said in a statement: “We are very pleased that ITV have given us the opportunity to dramatise another important case that Colin Sutton was involved in just before his retirement from the Force.”

“His inquiry has a very different emphasis to the Bellfield case; the victims were elderly and the crimes were unsolved for many years,” she added. “The drama explores how Colin came late to the inquiry and helped solve it in a matter of weeks, taking an incredibly dangerous serial rapist off the streets.”

Manhunt’s first series, which aired last year, saw DCI Sutton on the hunt for serial killer Levi Bellfield, whose murder of Amelie Delagrange on Twickenham Green in 2004 was eventually linked to the killings of Marsha McDonnell in 2003 and Milly Dowler in 2002.

Clunes received widespread praise for his portrayal of the detective, which attracted an average audience of nine million viewers.

Manhunt II: The Night Stalker will air on ITV in 2021. While you’re waiting visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight, or check out our guide to new TV shows 2020 to find out what’s airing this autumn and beyond.