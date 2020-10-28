Harlan Coben thriller Stay Close starring James Nesbitt and Cush Jumbo announced by Netflix

Netflix has announced a new eight-part thriller series from the team behind The Stranger: Stay Close will co-star Cush Jumbo, James Nesbitt and Richard Armitage in a tale of three people whose dark secrets resurface and threaten to rip their lives apart.

Advertisement

Stay Close is based on New Jersey writer Harlan Coben’s New York Times bestselling novel of the same title. It asks the question: how much you can you ever really know someone?

According to Netflix, Stay Close is the story of three people with comfortable lives who each conceal dark secrets that even the closest to them would never suspect.

Megan (The Good Wife and Vera star Jumbo) is a working mother of three, Ray (Armitage) is a once promising documentary photographer now stuck in a dead-end job pandering to celebrity-obsessed rich kids, and Broome (Cold Feet and The Hobbit star Nesbitt) is a detective who’s unable to let go of a missing person’s cold case.

A friend from Megan’s past arrives on the scene. Lorraine (played by Sarah Parish) brings some news that could destroy all three of their lives. As the past comes back to haunt them, how will they react – will it be fight or flight?

Armitage said: “I can’t wait to return to Manchester to work with Nicola, Danny, Harlan and the team again. I love Harlan’s style and this plot and character will be brilliantly challenging. At a time when we have remained apart, Stay Close promises to break all the rules.”

Coben added: “I am so happy and excited to Stay Close (pun intended) with Danny Brocklehurst, Nicola Shindler and Richard Fee — the same team that made The Stranger, Safe and The Five. And talk about a dream-come-true cast – Cush Jumbo, an incendiary and awesome talent; Jimmy Nesbitt, a legendary actor I always wanted to collaborate with; and wow, Richard Armitage back again!”

Stay Close will mark the fourth collaboration between production company Coben, writer Brocklehurst, executive producers Nicola Shindler and Richard Fee and the company RED.

Coben has a five-year deal with Netflix to turn 14 of his titles into film and TV dramas.

It’s not year clear when Stay Close is scheduled to premiere on Netflix.

Advertisement

Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best TV series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, visit our TV Guide, or find out about upcoming new TV shows 2020.