Will there be a season two of The Alienist on Netflix?

The Alienist, starring Daniel Brühl, Dakota Fanning and Luke Evans, returned earlier this year for a second outing, two years after it first aired.

Advertisement

However, fans of the period crime drama who are watching on this side of the pond have had to wait a little longer than our American counterparts – the second season won’t be airing on Netflix until 22nd October.

The psychological thriller is based on the bestsellers by Caleb Carr, and follows a progressive criminal psychologist, or “alienist”, Laszlo Kreisler (Brühl), as he races against time to solve crimes in 1890s New York.

A second season wasn’t always on the cards, however. “It was always a limited series, that was the plan,” Brühl previously told NME. “So I didn’t think any further than that. But we all agree that we wouldn’t mind going back because we love each other so much and we love our characters.”

The second season is based on Carr’s book sequel to The Alienist, The Angel of Darkness, and will see the original main cast reunite to solve a kidnapping with potentially global ramifications.

Read on for everything you need to know about The Alienist season two.

When is The Alienist season 2 on TV?

The Alienist season two aired in the US on TNT on 19th July 2020.

An exact Netflix UK & Ireland release date has yet to be announced, but the streaming giant has now confirmed it will arrive on 22nd October 2020.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What is The Alienist season 2 about?

The new season will be inspired by Caleb Carr’s book sequel to The Alienist – The Angel of Darkness – in which psychologist Dr. Laszlo Kreizler reunites with newspaper illustrator John Moore, and aspiring detective Sara Howard, in order to solve a new case, and pioneer new forensics techniques along the way.

In The Alienist, the three teamed up to solve a series of brutal ritualistic child murders in 1890s New York.

In The Angel of Darkness, set one year later in 1897, the characters once again reunite, this time to find a kidnapped child – the daughter of a visiting Spanish dignitary. With global tensions rising, the team must tread carefully…

Frank Pugliese (House of Cards) has been announced as the showrunner for season two, and said in an opportunity that he was “thrilled” to be a part of the project.

“I am thrilled for the opportunity to work with the talented cast, crew and team that brought The Alienist to life,” said Pugliese. “Myself and the writers coming on board for The Angel of Darkness are looking forward to continuing this story born from the wondrous imagination of Caleb Carr.”

Sarah Aubrey, executive vice president of original programming at TNT, said, “Following the tremendous success of The Alienist, we are excited to welcome an immensely talented and accomplished showrunner who could not only do justice to Caleb Carr’s popular sequel but also add a unique point of view.

“With Frank, we have found a three-time Emmy Award nominee whose unique skills will surely catapult The Angel of Darkness to the same heights of success as its predecessor.”

The Alienist season 2 cast

The show will see Daniel Brühl return as psychologist Dr. Laszlo Kreizler, alongside Luke Evans as John Moore and Dakota Fanning as Sara Howard.

Also returning are Douglas Smith as Marcus Isaacson, Matthew Shear as Lucius Isaacson, Robert Ray Wisdom as Cyrus, and Ted Levine as former NYPD Police Commissioner Thomas Byrnes, while new cast members will include Melanie Field and Rosy McEwen (in as-yet-unconfirmed roles).

As the books often feature real-life historical figures, like Theodore Roosevelt, we’ll keep our eyes peeled for new cast members.

The Alienist season 2 trailer

You can watch a gripping and intense first-look trailer for The Alienist: Angel of Darkness below (note: though the trailer claims the new season would debut in the US on 26th July, the season premiere was later moved up by a week).

Advertisement

You can buy Caleb Carr’s books The Alienist and The Angel of Darkness on Amazon. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best TV series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, or visit our TV Guide.