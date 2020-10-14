The Sister exclusive clip teases tense discussions of deeply-buried secrets ahead of October release date

Accessibility Links

RadioTimes.com can reveal an exclusive clip from ITV's crime thriller The Sister, which teases an uncomfortable showdown over a long-held secret.

Russell Tovey in The Sister

An exclusive clip from ITV’s new drama The Sister teases a nail-biting scene from the show’s first episode, in which Nathan’s (Russell Tovey) dark secret is almost revealed by a mysterious friend from his troubled past.

The four-part series, written by Luther creator Neil Cross, follows well-meaning man Nathan, who’s spent years trying to bury a terrible secret from his past – however, the haunting incident is soon dredged up when Bob (Bertie Carvel), “an unwelcome face” from his old life, turns up to the house he shared with his wife Holly (Amrita Acharia).

In the short clip released by ITV ahead of the drama’s release on 26th October, we see Bob stare at a picture of Holly and her missing sister Elsie (Simone Ashley) in Nathan’s home before saying, “Nathan, what have you done?”

However the pair are soon interrupted by Holly, who arrives home from work early to Nathan’s horror. He then precedes to awkwardly introduce the two before swiftly getting rid of Bob, who says he’ll give Nathan a call in a rather sinister tone.

In September, ITV released the first trailer for The Sister, which suggests that Nathan is somehow involved in Elsie’s disappearance, which happened three years prior at a party, and that his troubling secret, as well as his connection to the eccentric Bob, is related to the incident.

Based on Cross’ 2009 novel Burial, the drama will follow Nathan as he makes “a series of catastrophic decisions which cleverly drive a tense and compelling narrative of psychological suspense, dread, love and possible redemption,” ITV teased.

In addition to Tovey, Acharia, Carvel and Ashley, the series will star Bodyguard’s Nina Toussaint White, Paul Bazely (Quiz) and Amanda Root (Sherlock).

You can order Neil Cross’ Burial from Amazon. The Sister will air on ITV in Autumn 2020. Check out what else is on with our TV Guide.

