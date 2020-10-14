BBC reveals first look at Tracy Beaker and her daughter in new CBBC series

Tracy Beaker is returning to CBBC but with a child of her own in new children’s series My Mum Tracy Beaker, filming on which is currently underway.

The BBC recently released a first-look image of a now-grown-up Tracy, played once again by Dani Harmer, and her 11-year-old daughter Jess (newcomer Emma Davies) ahead of the three-part series which follows the pair “as they try to scrape by financially”.

Told from the perspective of Jess, My Mum Tracy Beaker explores a new chapter in Tracy’s life when the arrival of her new, rich ex-footballer boyfriend Sean Godfrey (Jordan Duvigneau) causes everything “to go classically Tracy Beaker pear shaped” and Jess has to save the day.

Various characters from the original CBBC series The Story of Tracy Beaker, adapted from Jacqueline Wilson’s book series, will be appearing in the upcoming show, including Tracy’s adopted mum Cam (Lisa Coleman), Tracy’s birth mum Carly (Ruth Gemmell) and Tracy’s nemesis Justine Littlewood (Montanna Thompson).

“Words can’t describe how excited I am to bring Tracy back!” Dani Harmer said in a statement. “I’m just like all the fans and have been desperate to find out what Tracy has been up to and where her next journey is going to take her. It’s been so lovely to work with some familiar faces too. The script is brilliant and I think the audience is going to love where the story goes.”

The 31-year-old actress added: “Filming during 2020 has been interesting for sure, but it’s been amazing to watch all the talented cast and crew adapt and be very creative with getting the job done. As an industry we can deal with anything if we put our minds to it. And we’re proving that it can be done!”

Harmer shot to fame as 10-year-old rebellious foster child Tracy in 2002’s The Story of Tracy Beaker, based on Wilson’s books, which continued until 2005. She has since reprised the role in various CBBC follow-up series such as Tracy Beaker Returns (2010-2012) and The Dumping Ground (2013-2018).

