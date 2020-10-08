When is Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’s release date on Netflix? Cast, plot and latest news

Netflix has commissioned a limited series from the pen of Ryan Murphy (Glee, American Horror Story), hot off the heels of his recent series Ratched.

Advertisement

The drama, co-created by Murphy and Ian Brennan, will chronicle the life and crimes of infamous American serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, told through the eyes of his victims.

The series, which has not yet cast its Dahmer, will focus on how the killer repeatedly evaded justice, identifying both his white privilege and clean-cut looks as reasons why police officers let him go on multiple occasions, according to Deadline.

Here’s everything you need to know about Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

When is Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’s Netflix release date?

There’s no official release date yet for Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, but we’ll keep this page updated.

Filming will reportedly begin in January of next year.

Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks for signing up! Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Edit your newsletter preferences Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts on Netflix and on demand services and receive TV and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story plot

The series is based on the life of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, who murdered 17 men and boys over a period spanning from 1978 until his eventual capture in 1991.

The limited series will focus on the victim and delve into the police impotence which allowed Dahmer to evade capture of numerous occasions, including a now infamous 1991 incident when a 14-year-old victim, Konerak Sinthasomphone, escaped Dahmer’s flat and was discovered, bleeding and drugged, by several women who dialled 911.

However, when the police arrived on the scene, Dahmer convinced them that it was a domestic disturbance between adult lovers and that Sinthasomphone was drunk, and they returned Sinthasomphone to Dahmer’s flat, where he was killed.

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story cast

Netflix are reportedly in the process of casting the title role of Jeffrey Dahmer. Richard Jenkins (The Shape of Water) will play Lionel Dahmer, a chemist and father to Jeffrey.

Glenda Cleveland, a real-life neighbour of Dahmer’s who had called the police and attempted to warn them of Dahmer (to no avail), will be a leading role in the series, and Netflix are currently looking for an actress to play her, according to Deadline.

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story trailer

There’s no trailer yet, but we’ll keep this page updated.

Advertisement

Check out our lists of the best series on Netflix and the best movies on Netflix, or see what else is on with our TV Guide.