GLOW star Marc Maron wants to end wrestling drama with a two-hour movie

He’s the seedy male character around whom the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling revolve but maybe, just maybe, Sam Sylvia AKA Marc Maron has an idea that will be the perfect coda to the GLOW story – ending the Netflix show with a two-hour movie.

Netflix announced GLOW would not return and complete season four after the COVID-19 shutdown (one and a bit episodes of the season had been recorded before the show closed down in March).

Maron said in a video posted on Twitter: “I think what they should do is ‘OK you don’t want to make a show again, but let us make a movie’. Right?

“I mean, let us wrap it up in a two-hour Netflix movie. They had the whole season laid… we know which way it’s going to go. Why don’t you give the show runners and the writers and the cast the opportunity to finish the story in a movie? Right?”

Maron spoke about alleviating the financial pressures on the production caused by the ongoing coronavirus filming protocols. “Thing about shooting a movie, when you have that whole movie script you can be economical in your shooting,” he said.

There has been no response from Netflix or its production companies about the idea, but fans approved.

A thousand times YES! Netflix cannot leave us hanging. The season finale left me waiting for so many answers! GLOW is filled with an awesome cast and dynamic story. One of Netflix’s best series. At least wrap it up with an ending! — Jill GroGro (@JillJlarkey) October 7, 2020

Meanwhile, Betty Gilpin, who Beth Morgan in the series, wrote a moving article for Vanity Fair about what the show meant to her.

“GLOW was canceled. I am sad,” she wrote. “It was the best job I’ll ever have. Our business is a strange mix of attempting childhood dreams to a room full of asleep people and shirking dignity for awake tomato-throwers for rent. This was one of those extremely rare times where we got to do the dream for awake people. And it didn’t disappear in an audition room or unsent email. We did it on a show, recorded it all, I swear. Thirty episodes.”

Gilpin was “forever grateful” to GLOW’s co-creators Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch: “You changed my life. It’s sad and weird to end this way. But we did get to do it 30 times. I mean, I cried a lot on that subway. I never thought I’d get to do it once.”

