ITV’s unexpectedly funny drama Flesh and Blood, starring Harry Potter’s Imelda Staunton as the interfering neighbour from hell, was a decided hit for the broadcaster, with a stellar ensemble cast and a cliffhanger ending.

Advertisement

There are plenty of loose threads and unanswered questions left for viewers to agonise over – but as of yet there’s still nothing official in the pipeline when it comes to a second season.

Russell Tovey (who plays a personal trainer in the show) has revealed that he’s up for a second season – but that any renewal would be dependant on his co-star Staunton’s filming schedule for Netflix’s The Crown.

Here’s everything you need to know about Flesh and Blood season two.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

When is Flesh and Blood series two on TV?

ITV hasn’t yet confirmed whether or not a second series has been commissioned, but series star Russell Tovey previously told RadioTimes.com in an exclusive interview that he would “totally” be up for another series.

However, he’s since revealed that while he’s “hoping” for a second season, it all depends on Imelda Staunton’s upcoming role in Netflix’s The Crown.

Speaking to What’s on TV, the Years and Years actor said: “I’m hoping something is on the cards for Flesh and Blood next year, but there’s nothing official.”

He added, however, that it depends on whether his fellow cast members would also be on board for series two.

“It’s about availability. Imelda [Staunton] is playing The Queen in The Crown, so that’s a bit of a problem! But I’d love to do more!”

What will happen in Flesh and Blood series two?

Series one followed recently widowed Vivien, whose three adult children, Helen, Jake, and Natalie, and her overprotective neighbour, Mary, all become concerned when retired surgeon (and suspected gold digger) Mark enters Vivien’s life and sweeps her off her feet.

*Warning: contains spoilers below for Flesh and Blood series one episode four*

The four-part series one centred on a mystery casualty at a party at Vivien’s seaside house – the series was told in flashbacks while in present-day a different witness was called in each episode to talk to the police (and narrate events). In episode four we finally learnt that the victim was Mark, and that he was in intensive care and unlikely to wake up after Vivien’s children accidentally-but-kind-of-on-purpose pushed him off the family balcony – before Mary, fearing for the children, attempted to suffocate him.

At the very last second of the series finale, Mark opened his eyes, and a second series would likely deal with the fallout of him waking up and probably telling the police and Vivien about what her children and beloved neighbour did to him.

Who will star in Flesh and Blood series two?

Russell Tovey (Years and Years), Claudie Blakley (Manhunt) and Lydia Leonard (Gentleman Jack) will likely return as Helen, Jake, and Natalie respectively.

Meanwhile it also looks likely that Francesca Annis (Home Fires) would return to play their recently widowed mother Vivien, alongside Stephen Rea (Dickensian) playing Mark and Imelda Staunton (recently cast as Olivia Colman’s successor in The Crown).

Is there a trailer for Flesh and Blood series two?

Not yet, but we’ll keep this page updated with any news.

Advertisement

Flesh and Blood is available to stream on ITV Hub. Visit to our TV Guide for more to watch or take a look at our new TV shows 2020 page to find out what’s airing this autumn and beyond.