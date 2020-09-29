Riverdale casts The Resident star Erinn Westbook as Tabitha Tate

Riverdale is about to get a new star in the shape of Erinn Westbrook, who is joining season five of the hit Netflix teen drama as Tabitha, granddaughter of Pop Tate.

Riverdale show runner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa confirmed the news on Twitter, but posed the question: “what’s happening with Pop Tate????”

So, so excited to welcome @EriVeronica to the #Riverdale family as Tabitha Tate, but what’s happening with Pop Tate????? ????????☕️????????⭐️????????☠️ pic.twitter.com/rCCId8dHKJ — RobertoAguirreSacasa (@WriterRAS) September 29, 2020

That is worrying news for fans of The CW programme, which is available on Netflix in the UK.

Back to his granddaughter: according to Deadline, Tabitha will arrive in Riverdale with surfeit of entrepreneurial ambition and is taking over Pop’s Chock’lit Shoppe with the longer-term desire of turning the diner into a franchise, despite the township struggling.

Long Island New Yorker Westbrook, 29, was last seen in Fox’s medical drama The Resident, but before that has starred as Magnolia in both seasons of the Netflix beauty pageant drama Insatiable.

It was previously reported that Riverdale resumed production in Vancouver on 14th September and the cast and crew were observing strict COVID-19 safety guidelines as filming got back underway.

The CW confirmed back in January that season five of the dark drama series, which is based on the world of Archie Comics, was coming. Exactly when it will arrive hasn’t been confirmed – the original premiere date was October – and will be subject to the unpredictable environment we currently live in.

Fans will be reassured that Riverdale is likely to be around for a good while yet: The The CW president Mark Pedowitz named it as one of three shows that define the network’s current new direction.

Speaking at the Television Critics Association’s summer press tour, he said: “We transitioned from a female-skewing network in 2010, ’11 and ’12 to more male-focused with Supernatural, and now we’ve shifted back a bit with Riverdale, All American and In the Dark to something different.”

Riverdale seasons one to four are available on Netflix.