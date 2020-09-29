Why the cast of Channel 4 drama Adult Material visited a real-life porn set

The cast of Channel 4’s upcoming porn industry drama Adult Material visited a real-life porn set as research for the show – in addition to having an adult industry performer teach them “the body language of a porn star”.

Advertisement

Hayley Squires, who plays Jolene Dollar in the fictional series, revealed that she and other cast members visited the porn set, but that she left prior to the on-camera sex due to nerves.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press, she said, “We had an adviser on the show, Rebecca Moore, who’s worked in the adult industry for quite a few years. I had lunch with her a few times, and she did rehearsals with myself and Siena [Kelly, who plays Amy] and sort of taught us the body language of a porn star and the mindset and all of those kind of things. And she was very open about her life and advised and encouraged and really let us in; and we also visited a porn set as well and they were shooting.

“We left before the sex, ‘cos I got nervous! I was like, ‘I think it’s time to go now! Cos they’re taking their clothes off!’ But no, we visited a porn set.”

Channel 4

She continued, “We were there for four hours. Yeah, because it takes hours and hours and hours to make these films. It takes so long, but yeah, [it] was very interesting for the kind of details, particularly in episode one, of how people operate and how they talk to each other, and all of those kind of things.”

Squires later commented on how the most “amazing” thing about real-life porn sets is how it feels “unextraordinary”.

Advertisement

“It’s so unextraordinary, that was the most amazing thing about being on a porn set – this is the most unextraordinary thing and yet there’s this naked woman… it was very strange. ”