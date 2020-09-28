Honour actor Michael Jibson: ITV’s Banaz Mahmod factual drama will “make a difference”

Olivier Award winner Michael Jibson has said that filming for ITV’s factual drama Honour, inspired by the so-called ‘honour killing’ of Banaz Mahmod, “wasn’t like a normal kind of shoot”.

Jibson, who plays police detective DS Stuart Reeves, stressed that everyone involved in the two-part drama paid respect to the real-life case.

Asked whether the cast and crew felt a sense of responsibility on-set, he exclusively told RadioTimes.com, “Absolutely, in any situation where you’re dealing with [a case where] people have lost their lives, or trauma that people have been through, you have to pay respect really, and we all made sure we were constantly asking lots of questions about this to the experts that ITV provided.

“I think in that sense, it wasn’t like a normal kind of shoot where you’re mucking around – we took it very seriously.”

ITV

In a discussion about Keeley Hawes, who leads the cast as DCI Caroline Goode, Jibson said, “[Keeley] wants to make a difference and I think that’s what this show is about – it’s about educating people and it’s overwhelming sometimes when you’re at the very front of a TV programme that you’ve got to represent somebody and a community.

“On a grand scale, the world is going through some massive changes for the right reasons, and I think we all feel a responsibility to have to make sure that people know what’s going on, I’m constantly talking to my friends and family about the Black Lives Matter movement and this programme [Honour] in particular… We’re living in a world at the moment where we can’t take anything for granted.”

Honour dramatizes the real-life ‘honour killing’ of Banaz Mahmod, a 20-year-old Iraqi Kurdish woman who was murdered on the orders of her family after she left an abusive marriage for another man.

Honour begins tonight (Monday, 28th September) at 9pm on ITV. Contact IKWRO Women's Rights Organisation for more information about Honour Based Abuse.