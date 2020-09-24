When is The Kominsky Method season 3 release date? Alan Arkin exits ahead of final series

Golden Globe-winning Netflix show The Kominsky Method is set for another outing. The comedy-drama is the creation of eight-time Emmy nominee Chuck Lorre (of The Big Bang Theory and Two and a Half Men fame) and follows stars Michael Douglas and Alan Arkin as two ageing friends navigating the acting industry and their later years in Los Angeles.

However, there’s one slight hitch – Alan Arkin won’t be returning as Hollywood agent Norman Newlander, leaving Michael Douglas to pull off the home run alone.

It’s going to be a slightly different third season as we watch how Sandy Kominsky’s story reaches a conclusion without his long-time friend by his side.

Here’s everything you need to know about The Kominsky Method season three.

Has The Kominsky Method been renewed?

Yes! Netflix has confirmed that The Kominsky Method will return for a third and final season. In a statement, creator Chuck Lorre said he was “excited to wrap up the story with this final chapter”.

When is The Kominsky Method season 3 release date?

There’s no confirmed air date just yet. The show’s renewal was announced on 2nd July 2020, so we probably have a little while to wait.

The first season launched in November 2018 and the second season in October 2019, but it remains to be seen how the coronavirus pandemic will affect the speed with which season three can be made.

What is The Kominsky Method about?

The comedy-drama was previously a two-hander following ageing actor (and acting coach) Sandy Kominsky and his longtime agent, Norman Newlander. As Netflix puts it, the duo continue their journey “as two friends tackling life’s inevitable curveballs as they navigate their later years in Los Angeles, a city that, above all else, values youth” in a show that is “both comedic and emotional”.

So far, we’ve seen storylines involving prostate problems, grief and widowerhood, addiction, aspiring young actors, later-life romance, family drama, and friendship.

Who is in the cast of The Kominsky Method?

The series is led by Michael Douglas (as Sandy Kominsky) and previously by Alan Arkin (as Norman Newlander).

Oscar-winning actor Michael Douglas, 75, has enjoyed a prolific career, with credits including Wall Street, Behind the Candelabra, Fatal Attraction, Basic Instinct, Ant-Man, One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, and The Streets of San Francisco.

Meanwhile, season three will not see the return of Alan Arkin – another Oscar winner who has starred in TV shows and movies including Edward Scissorhands, Little Miss Sunshine, Catch-22, and Argo.

Douglas will be joined, however, by returning cast member Sarah Baker, who plays Sandy’s daughter Mindy. She’s known for Young Sheldon, The Campaign, and Big Little Lies. Then there’s Nancy Travis as Lisa, a divorcée who takes acting lessons with Sandy.

Other actors to have appeared in the show so far include Lisa Edelstein (as Norman’s estranged daughter, an addict), Paul Reiser, Melissa Tang, Susan Sullivan, Jane Seymour, Danny DeVito, Alison Janney, Bob Odenkirk, and Jay Leno.

Is there a trailer for The Kominsky Method season 3?

No trailer yet for season three! But if you’re not familiar with the drama, take a look at this trailer for season one.

The Kominsky Method seasons one and two are available to stream now on Netflix.