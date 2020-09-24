When is Around the World in 80 Days release date? Cast, trailer and latest news

Star of Des David Tennant will be taking on a rather more sympathetic character in the BBC’s upcoming series Around the World in 80 Days, adapted from Jules Verne’s well-known book of the same name.

Advertisement

With the first look at the upcoming series already having been unveiled, the release date is now on the horizon.

Here’s everything you need to know about Around the World in 80 Days.

When is Around the World in 80 Days release date?

BBC One released a first-look image of Around the World in 80 Days in September 2020 and announced that the series will air in 2021.

“The clock is ticking,” a statement from the production team said. “Join Phileas Fogg (David Tennant), Passepartout (Ibrahim Koma) and Abigail Fix (Leonie Benesch) on their journey Around the World in 80 Days – coming to screens 2021.”

Around the World in 80 Days plot

The eight-part series, written by Life on Mars’ Ashley Pharoah among others, follows the legendary adventurer Phileas Fogg, who is attempting to travel around the world in 80 days in a bid to win a lucrative wager he entered into.

Fogg, whose ingenuity and clever contraptions will be tested over the titular time-frame, could do with friends on such a long voyage – and luckily he has them in the form of sidekick Passepartout and Abigail Fix, a journalist who accompanies the men in order to to chronicle the adventure.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Around the World in 80 Days cast

Phileas Fogg is played by a moustachioed David Tennant (Good Omens), while the cast of Around the World in 80 Days also includes Ibrahim Koma as Passepartout and Leonie Benesch as Abigail Fix.

No further casting details have been released, but we’ll keep this page updated with announcements.

Around the World in Eighty Days trailer

There’s no trailer available yet, but we’ll keep this page updated.

Advertisement

Around the World in 80 Days comes to the BBC in 2021. You can order the book from Amazon. Want to watch something sooner? Check out our full TV Guide.