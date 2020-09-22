When will Riviera season 3 be on TV?

A third season of Riviera has been confirmed to be released on Sky Atlantic later this year.

This time, there will be eight episodes of the hit drama previously based around the lush paradise that is the French coast – and the locations will now range from Venice to Argentina.

In June, revealed an exclusive first look image at Riviera season three, showing Julia Stiles as Georgina, the star in a flowing red gown with Rupert Graves (Sherlock) behind her – both on location in Argentina – and now a first-look trailer has given us a sneak peek at the drama to come, as well as revealing the show’s premiere date.

Here’s everything you need to know about Riviera season three.

When will Riviera season 3 be released?

Sky original Riviera season three is coming to Sky and NOW TV on 15th October 2020.

Series one and two are available to watch Now TV now.

What is Riviera season 3 about?

Set a year after the end of season two, the new season will see Georgina’s, “loyalty, courage and resilience tested to the extreme,” according to Sky, with the character having abandoned the Riviera to start a new life, leaving behind all the damage and devastation.

Now a “rising star in an international art restitution” – and going by the name Georgina Ryland – the new season follows our heroine as she searches for stolen artworks around the world, taking her to such far-flung and exotic locations as Venice and Argentina.

The season also introduces Gabriel Hirsch (Rupert Graves), a “charismatic” individual who accompanies Georgina on her adventures.

Stiles herself stated, “The expansion of this season, in terms of the gorgeous new countries we visit, as well as our new cast members, means the web is even more tangled for Georgina. I am thrilled to navigate this gilded conspiracy through her eyes and with Rupert Graves by her side.”

Riviera season 3 locations

Series three will see Georgina escape the French Riviera in favour of a host of exotic locations. For her to take a detour to Venice is certainly a bit different, but a trip to Argentina just highlights the new heights that series three will reach.

There’s been no word on other locations and to what extent the Côte d’Azur will feature, but you can imagine Georgina will be greeted by a breadth of intriguing new characters along the way.

Who is in the Riviera season 3 cast?

The major addition to the Riviera cast is Rupert Graves, best known for playing DI Lestrade in Sherlock, who will play Gabriel opposite returning star Julia Stiles.

Other returning cast members include Poppy Delevingne and Jack Fox, in addition to Graves’ fellow newcomers Clare-Hope Ashitey (Doctor Foster), Synnove Macody Lund, Franco Masini, Elisio Barrionuevo and Maurizio Lombardi.

Riviera season 3 trailer

You can watch the explosive first-look trailer for Riviera season three below.

Sky original Riviera season three is coming to Sky Atlantic and NOW TV on 15th October 2020