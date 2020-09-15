Holidaymakers “won’t regret” staycation after watching Us, says Tom Hollander

Tom Hollander, who plays Douglas in BBC One’s adaptation of Us, has promised that post-lockdown viewers “may not regret the staycation so much” after watching the series.

Us, adapted from David Nicholls’ book of the same name, follows a middle-aged couple and their teenage son as they embark on a ‘trip of a lifetime’ around Europe. Unfortunately, the trip also coincides with the breakdown of the couple’s marriage.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press, Hollander (The Night Manager) said that although the series will offer viewers a “virtual holiday” from the comfort of their sofas at home, the holiday turns out to be a less than appealing prospect.

“It does turn into holiday from hell for quite a long time,” the Baptiste actor said, “which will be fun in the [sense that for] people who haven’t been able to go on holiday this summer, it will offer them the opportunity to go on a virtual holiday, which is so difficult, the holiday, that they may not regret the staycation so much.”

Us takes place over against the backdrop of various picturesque locations, including Amsterdam and the Louvre in Paris.

The four-part series starts with Douglas’ wife, Connie (Belgravia’s Saskia Reeves), telling him that she thinks she wants a divorce – but insisting to him that they should still go on their planned three-week trip.

Talking about his character, nitpicking pharmaceutical scientist Douglas, Hollander described him as “annoying”.

“Douglas is quite annoying,” he said. “He’s not just funny, he’s quite annoying and he’s a bit of a control freak, bit of a laminated paper person, he’s a bit of a helicopter parent and there are enough things to go, ‘Urgh. I just want some fresh air’.”

Us begins on Sunday (20th September) at 9pm on BBC one. Check out what else is on with our TV Guide.