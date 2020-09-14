Meet the cast of Netflix’s Criminal

Netflix’s innovative crime drama Criminal returns with four new episodes on 16th September.

Each episode is a standalone story which unfolds entirely in a police interrogation suite, as a team of officers attempt to get a confession out of a suspect.

Following a three-part first season which saw David Tennant, Hayley Atwell and Home star Youssef Kerkour variously in the hot seat, an extended second season will see a new batch of star names being given a grilling by our team of returning regulars.

Here’s the essential info on the cast of Criminal.

The Police – season 2

Katherine Kelly as DI Natalie Hobbs

Colin Hutton/Netflix

Who is Natalie? The head of the police team, who oversees all of the investigations. Outside of work, there are hints of romance between Natalie and her colleague Tony.

Where have I seen Katherine Kelly before? After playing Becky Granger / McDonald on Coronation Street, Kelly has appeared in Gentleman Jack, Strike, Cheat, Strike Back, The Night Manager, Mr Selfridge, and Happy Valley.

Lee Ingleby as DI Tony Myerscough

Who is Tony? A member of Hobbs’ team, he’s also interested in taking his boss for a drink… but will he ever pluck up the courage to ask?

Where have I seen Lee Ingleby before? Line of Duty, Innocent, The A Word, Luther and Inspector George Gently are all on Ingleby’s résumé.

Rochenda Sandall as DC Vanessa Warren

Netflix

Who is Vanessa? Line of Duty season five’s villain has traded sides for this series. Vanessa is a copper still learning the ropes of the interrogation game.

Where have I seen Rochenda Sandall before? She played Lisa McQueen on Line of Duty and has also appeared in Talking Heads, Broken, Hatton Garden, and Coronation Street.

Shubham Saraf as DC Kyle Petit

Colin Hutton/Netflix

Who is Kyle? The third returning member of Hobbs’ team, DC Petit is back to help his colleagues bring more criminals to justice in season two.

Where have I seen Shubham Saraf before? Saraf played PR advisor Tahir on Bodyguard and was recently seen as Firoz Ali Khan in another BBC series, A Suitable Boy.

The Police – season 1

Mark Stanley as DC Hugo Duffy

Who is Hugo? An inexperienced copper keen to prove his worth, Hugo landed himself in serious hot water at the end of season one when (*spoilers*) he was caught drinking on the job.

Where have I seen Mark Stanley before? He played Grenn in Game of Thrones, Lord Babbington on Sanditon and has also featured in Broken, Little Women and ITV’s White House Farm.

Nicholas Pinnock as DI Paul Ottager

Who is Paul? A senior, no-nonsense police officer. He does not return in season two.

Where have I seen Nicholas Pinnock before? He played Jason Backland in Marcella, Leon in series one of Top Boy, and Ian Shaw in Counterpart.

Clare-Hope Ashitey as DS Adele Addo

Netflix

Who is Adele? Another officer who forms part of the larger cast of police in the first season, appearing only in the third and final episode. She does not return in season two.

Where have I seen Clare-Hope Ashitey before? Ashitey’s breakout role was in the 2006 film Children of Men. Since then, she has appeared in Top Boy as Taylor, in Channel 5 drama Suspects as DC Charlie Steele, in Doctor Foster as Carly and in Doctor Who as the powerful entity Rakaya. She also fronted the 2018 Netlix series Seven Seconds.

The accused – season 2

Sophie Okonedo as Julia Bryce

Colin Hutton/Netflix

Who is Julia? A convicted killer’s wife.

Where have I seen Sophie Okonedo before? Sophie Okonedo CBE earned an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress for her role in 2004 film Hotel Rwanda. Latterly she has appeared in Doctor Who (as Liz Ten), in TV miniseries The Hollow Crown and Channel 4’s Chimerica and will soon be seen in another Netflix series, Ratched.

Kit Harington as Alex Daniels

Colin Hutton/Netflix

Who is Alex? An arrogant businessman accused of rape by a woman who works for him.

Where have I seen Kit Harington before? He’s of course best known for playing the honourable Jon Snow on Game of Thrones, for which he earned Golden Globe and Emmy nominations. He also produced and starred in 2017 BBC drama Gunpowder and fronted Spooks movie spin-off The Greater Good in 2015.

Sharon Horgan as Danielle Dunne

Colin Hutton/Netflix

Who is Danielle? The head of an online group that unmasks sexual predators.

Where have I seen Sharon Horgan before? An actress, writer, comedian and producer, BAFTA-winning Horgan is best known for co-creating and starring in the series Pulling (2006-09) and Catastrophe (2015-19).

Kunal Nayyar as Sandeep Singh

Colin Hutton/Netflix

Who is Sandeep? A shrewd convicted killer looking to cut a deal.

Where have I seen Kunal Nayyar before? Nayyar is best known for playing awkward nerd Rajesh ‘Raj’ Koothrappali on popular long-running US sitcom The Big Bang Theory from 2007 to 2019.

The accused – season 1

David Tennant as Dr Edgar Fallon

Netflix

Who is Dr Edgar Fallon? A man accused of raping and murdering his teenage step-daughter.

Where have I seen David Tennant before? He was the tenth Doctor in Doctor Who, Crowley in Good Omens, Alec Hardy in Broadchurch, and Kilgrave on Jessica Jones.

Hayley Atwell as Stacey

Who is Stacey? A woman accused of poisoning is a suspect in a murder.

Where have I seen Hayley Atwell before? She’s played Peggy Carter in Marvel movies including Avengers: Endgame and Captain America: The First Avenger, as well as in her own TV spin-off Agent Carter, and recently appeared in the series Howards End, The Long Song, and Conviction.

Youssef Kerkour as Jay

Who is Jay? A lorry driver who is accused of abandoning a truck-full of Syrian refugees.

Where have I seen Youssef Kerkour before? As well as capturing our hearts as good-natured Sami in Channel 4’s Home, Kerkour has also appeared in Nightflyers, Marcella, and Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan.

Criminal season 2 comes to Netflix on Wednesday, 16th September