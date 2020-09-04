Riverdale showrunner hints Archie could be killed off in season 5

Riverdale has been filled with outlandish plot details from the very beginning of its run, but one thing that almost no-one would see coming is the death of main character Archie.

Advertisement

But going by recent images shared by showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, there’s a chance that the character could be killed off in the upcoming season five, which is set to include a big time jump.

Aguirre-Sacasa posted photos on Twitter showing the title cards of Riverdale season five episodes three and four before a table read with the cast over Zoom.

The first title card will come as no surprise to anyone, with the episode titled Graduation and the accompanying image showing a graduating class – clearly marking this as the graduation episode that was originally slated to appear as part of season four before it ended prematurely as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The #Riverdale Players Theatre continues with our next two table reads today via Zoom!! As we say goodbye to high school and hello to…??? ????????????????☎️????????????????????‍????????????‍♀️????????‍♂️????????????????☠️????????‍♀️????‍????‍???? pic.twitter.com/GplWbUUmBB — RobertoAguirreSacasa (@WriterRAS) September 3, 2020

But the second title card will be slightly alarming for fans: the episode is called Purgatory and the image shows Jughead, Betty and Veronica at a graveside, with Archie’s face floating in the sky wearing a combat helmet.

Given the time jump, and the fact that Archie mentioned in the last run that he was hoping to join the Naval Academy following graduation, this has led many fans to speculate that this season might mark the end for the character.

One fan commented, “DID ARCHIE DIE IN WAR OR SMN IM SO CONFUSED?????” while another wrote, “YOU’LL NOT KILL ARCHIE ROBERTO, YOU AREN’T CRAZY.”

'It's all the drama Mick, I just love it!' Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks! Our best wishes for a productive day. Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Subscribe to our drama newsletter to keep up to date with all things dramatic – from crime dramas to comedy dramas, plus television and entertainment newsletters

Riverdale has established a cult following since its debut on The CW in 2017, and fans are desperate for its return after the fourth run was cut short at 19 episodes, ending on a cliffhanger.

Advertisement

It’s not yet clear when the series will start, but its likely to be much later than the originally slated October release date, with pre-production only starting up again in August.