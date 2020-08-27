Vera series 11 to begin filming this autumn, new episodes arriving next year

If you’ve been missing the trench coat-wearing, murder-solving DCI Vera Stanhope since series 10 ended earlier this year, then luckily you won’t have to wait too much longer to see her again.

Advertisement

ITV has confirmed that production on Vera‘s 11th series is set to begin in autumn this year, with two episodes scheduled for release in 2021.

The cast and crew will shoot two of the six feature-length episodes between autumn and Christmas in time for broadcast in 2021, with the remaining four episodes being shot in spring 2021 for release in 2022.

Starring Brenda Blethyn in the titular role, the ITV detective drama follows Vera Stanhope, a no-nonsense, obsessive DCI in charge of the Northumberland & City Police branch.

Alongside her trusty partner Aiden Healy (Kenny Doughty), Vera travels the North East solving cases whilst battling her own demons.

ITV has revealed that series 11 will see Vera investigate the death of a well-respected local builder, Jim Tullman, who is found beaten to death on the steps of the Collingwood Monument.

'It's all the drama Mick, I just love it!' Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks! Our best wishes for a productive day. Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Subscribe to our drama newsletter to keep up to date with all things dramatic – from crime dramas to comedy dramas, plus television and entertainment newsletters

“As Vera delves deeper into Jim Tullman’s life she discovers unresolved bitterness between his estranged wife Barbara and doting son John Paul, while tensions with old family friends Gary and Lesley Clayton threaten to spill over,” ITV teases. “Vera must see through the web of family grievances, jealousies and lies to ensure justice is done.”

Kenny Doughty is set to return as DS Aiden Healy alongside Jon Morrison (DC Kenny Lockhart), Riley Jones (DC Mark Edwards) and Ibinabo Jack (DC Jacqueline Williams).

In a statement, Blethyn said: “I’m really looking forward to working on the next series of Vera. The safety of all personnel is always at the forefront of production, and with all the extra COVID precautions in place we will relish creating and delivering six cracking new episodes.”

Production on series 11 was due to begin earlier this year, however, due to the outbreak of COVID-19 in the UK, filming was postponed. “We were due to start in a couple of weeks actually,” Blethyn told This Morning in March.

“It’s all cast, episode one has been written and more commissioned and we’re all ready to go. We’re just waiting for the all clear.”

Advertisement

Vera first aired on ITV in 2011, with episodes adapted from Ann Cleeves’ Vera Stanhope series consisting of nine novels.

Vera is available to stream on ITV Hub. You can also order the Vera Stanhope books from Amazon. To find out what else is on, check out our TV Guide.