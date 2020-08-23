Lucifer producers hint that police reform will feature in season 6, but COVID will only cameo

Lucifer season five was meant to be the end of the Netflix drama, but he’s avoided eternal damnation for now and the producers are thinking ahead to the climactic final season six: expect police reform to figure heavily and COVID-19 to not.

Advertisement

Lucifer showrunner Ildy Modrovich and executive producer Joe Henderson spoke to Variety about season five and the final season and revealed why the pandemic would only have a cameo in the series, which stars British actor Tom Ellis as Lucifer/Michael.

“Pandemic-wise, we might make some passing references to it, but we’re not going to make a meal of that,” said Henderson. “We feel like that’s hopefully something that will be gone by then.”

Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks for signing up! Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Edit your newsletter preferences Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts on Netflix and on demand services and receive TV and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

One thing Lucifer would focus on in season six is the world of the police procedural drama, he added.

He said: “That is something that we did a lot of soul searching on. We did have a lot of discussions about, and it’s very important to us to speak to the glamorisation of police officers and our place in that.”

Modrovich didn’t want to shy away from the difficult place that US police were in due to recent events, such as George Floyd’s death.

She said: “It’s important to us that we examine it within our world, through our characters’ eyes, and see it fairly and emotionally, and not in any kind of preachy way… We did not want to pretend that our show doesn’t take place in the world of the police.”

That would have been difficult to do considering Lucifer’s girlfriend is LAPD homicide detective Chloe Decker (Lauren German).

The Lucifer producers spoke about the unexpected extra season when they had already scripted five as the finale.

Advertisement

Henderson said: “Thinking season five was the end was a bit of a gift, because we didn’t hesitate. We leave what we thought was everything on the floor. That’s what makes season five so powerful and so great, but also really challenged us to push even further in season six.”