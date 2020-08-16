The Crown casts Tenet star Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana for final two seasons

The Crown has just announced Elizabeth Debicki has landed the much sought-after role of Princess Diana for the final two seasons of the hit Netflix drama.

The casting of 29-year-old Australian actress Debicki was announced on The Crown‘s Twitter page, accompanied by a quote from her: “Princess Diana’s spirit. Her words and her actions live in the hearts of so many. It is my true privilege and honour to be joining this masterful series, which has had me absolutely hooked from episode one.”

Elizabeth Debicki will play Princess Diana in the final two seasons of The Crown (Seasons 5 and 6). pic.twitter.com/Z3CjHuJ56B — The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) August 16, 2020

Debicki’s casting comes just a few days after the announcement Welsh actor Jonathan Pryce would play Prince Philip in seasons five and six.

Debicki is no stranger to British television audiences. She had a starring role in BBC One John le Carré thriller The Night Manager and has played Ayesha in the Guardians of the Galaxy movies. She has a key role in Christopher Nolan’s hugely anticipated upcoming espionage movie Tenet, which opens in the UK on 26th August.

The impact of the 6ft 3in actress in The Night Manager was noted by many, including the author le Carré.

Debicki told The Guardian: “He said to me, after we’d finished making the show, ‘Oh, you made her so much more interesting than I did.’ He really meant it, and it was very generous of him to say that.”

The Crown seasons five and six will cover the Royal family’s most turbulent modern period, from the mid-90s into the new millennium, and Debicki will co-star alongside new cast members Imelda Staunton, who takes over the role of Queen Elizabeth II, and Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret.

Originally The Crown was meant to end with season five, but creator Peter Morgan had a change of heart and stated that season six would not extend the time frame of the drama, but would allow the production to tell the story in more depth.

