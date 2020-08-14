Accessibility Links

How to watch and stream Succession – your guide to the show

Brian Cox stars as a media mogul in this genre mixing comedy-drama from Peep Show's Jesse Armstrong.

Brian Cox as head of the family Logan Roy (Sky, JF)

HBO comedy-drama Succession has established itself as one of the hottest ongoing TV shows in just two seasons and, according to sightings on social media of the cast filming in November, it looks like season three is at least partially underway.

In the first two instalments of the show (which was created by former Peep Show boss Jesse Armstrong) we were introduced to the Roy clan and its various warring family members, with extremely dramatic consequences at the end of the second run.

And it looks like the third series will ramp it up another few notches, with Cox, who plays patriarch Logan Roy, explaining that Armstrong told him what will happen and “it’s jolly thrilling, that’s all I can say”.

Cox expanded on this on The Jess Cagle Show on SiriusXM: “I nearly fell off my chair because [Armstrong] never tells you about the next series. We never knew from episode to episode what was going to happen. But then he told me…”

Cox continued that the secrets were safe with him: “The rest of the cast will never, never, never know.”

One of Succession’s’ writers Lucy Prebble recently teased that the drama could be about to go international, while there’s bound to be all sorts of fall-out from the events of season two.

Here’s where to watch HBO’s Succession.

How to watch Succession online

Succession is available to buy and view now on Amazon, as well as NOW TV.

You should have time to get caught up on both series one and two of the Roy family antics before the hotly anticipated third season arrives…

What is Succession about?

After hearing Logan's plan to expand in to local TV, Kendall begins to plot a vote of no confidence against his father. Greg drives his ornery grandfather Ewan from Canada to New York for a Thanksgiving reunion with Logan. Tom grows increasingly concerned about the terms of his prenuptial agreement with Shiv, and recruits Greg for a clandestine task. The family is surprised by Connor's choice of date at Thanksgiving dinner.

The Roy family controls one of the biggest media companies in the world, but when their ageing patriarch, Logan (Brian Cox), steps back from the family business, his children begin competing to take his place.

Despite having some serious hang-ups and claims to the company that vary wildly in legitimacy, they all remain eager for greater power and ruthlessly attempt to strengthen their positions.

With this premise, Succession gives viewers an enticing inside look at a Murdoch-esque media empire, complete with scheming and back-stabbing, while effortlessly walking the tightrope between comedy and drama.

Who is in the cast of The Succession?

Brian Cox (Medici: Masters of Florence) plays family patriarch Logan Roy, who is forced to step back from the company he created due to age and health concerns.

His adult offspring include Jeremy Strong (The Gentlemen) as power-hungry Kendall, Sarah Snook (Steve Jobs) as political fixer Siobhan, Kieran Culkin (Fargo) as immature man-child Roman and Alan Ruck (The Exorcist) as distant eldest son Connor.

Matthew MacFadyen (Quiz) also stars as Siobhan’s husband Tom, an executive at her father’s media company, while Nicholas Braun (How to Be Single), J Smith-Cameron (Search Party) and Justine Lupe (The Marvelous Mrs Maisel) round out the cast as extended family and friends.

How many seasons of Succession are there?

There are two seasons of Succession already available, with a brand new third outing expected for release sometime in 2021.

Where is Succession filmed?

Most of Succession’s filming locations are in New York, including Manhattan, Long Island and Brooklyn. Filming has also been conducted in New Mexico, New Jersey and even Eastnor Castle, in England.

