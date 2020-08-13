When is Netflix prequel Young Wallander on TV?

Every case leaves its mark. At least, that’s according to Young Wallander, the Netflix series based on the best selling Kurt Wallander novels by Henning Mankell. As the title suggests, the drama will follow a younger version of the iconic Swedish detective – but with a twist.

In addition to functioning as a prequel, the English-language show promises to be a “modern reimagining” – so there will be no jump back in time to accommodate Wallander’s youth, but rather a younger version of the detective transplanted into present-day Sweden.

Confused about what that might look like? You’re in luck: Netflix has just released several first-look images for Young Wallander.

Read on for everything you need to know about the six-part series.

When is Young Wallander on Netflix?

Young Wallander will launch onNetflix on 3rd September 2020 – if you’re considering whether or not to watch, check out our Young Wallander review.

Young Wallander cast

Leading the Young Wallander cast, Adam Pålsson will play Kurt Wallander, the younger version of the role first originated by Krister Henriksson in the Swedish version of Wallander, and later Kenneth Branagh in the BBC version.

The six-part English-language drama will focus on “a modern reimagining of the legendary detective, Kurt Wallander, who must navigate the increasingly violent environment of present-day Sweden,” according to the show’s synopsis – and will delve into his “formative experiences”.

The synopsis continues, “When he is unable to save a teenager from a gruesome attack, Wallander must learn to cope with his guilt in order to solve the crime. The story focuses on the formative experiences – professional and personal – faced by Kurt as a recently graduated police officer in his early twenties.”

Starring alongside Pålsson will be a cast featuring both British and Swedish actors, including: Richard Dillane as Superintendent Hemberg; Leanne Best as Frida Rask; Ellise Chappell as Mona; Yasen Atour as Reza; and Charles Mnene as Bash.

Also featuring will be Jacob Collins-Levy (Karl-Axel Munck), Alan Emrys (Gustav Munck), Kiza Deen (Mariam).

Young Wallander trailer

On 13th August 2020, Netflix dropped the first full trailer for Young Wallander. It features covert surveillance, car explosions and murder. Lots and lots of murder.

You can also watch the official teaser trailer here.

Young Wallander will launch on Netflix on 3rd September 2020