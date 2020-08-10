X-Men star joins the cast of The Boys season 2

X-Men star Shawn Ashmore has joined the cast of The Boys season two, it has been confirmed.

Ashmore will play a character called Lamplighter in the comedy superhero drama, joining a cast that already includes Karl Urban (Thor: Ragnarok), Jack Quaid (The Hunger Games) and Laz Alonso (Avatar).

Lamplighter is a described as a former superstar and member of the Seven before he left under mysterious circumstances to be replaced by Starlight.

He ties in directly to the Boys’ tragic history, and is actually the reason they broke up eight years ago, so his arrival into their lives dredges up painful memories, pokes at their raw nerves, and changes everything, according to Amazon.

Ashmore is best-known for playing Bobby Drake / Iceman in the original X-Men films from the ’00s, while other notable appearances include roles in the TV series Animorphs, The Following and Conviction.

Showrunner and executive producer Eric Kripke said of the casting, “We were thrilled that Shawn — who is, let’s be honest, an OG superhero — wanted to play the crucial part of Lamplighter.

“He brings so much depth, menace, and world weary humanity to this former member of the Seven. And Shawn is a really good guy. We’re grateful to have him join our bloody little family.”

According Jack Quaid, the upcoming second season of the show goes way beyond what we’ve seen so far, with the star promising plenty of “insane, jockeying moments” to keep us on the edge of our seats in a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly.

Season one ended on a huge cliffhanger, with Billy Butcher discovering that his missing wife – whom he believed Homelander had raped and killed – was still alive, and was raising Homelander’s superhero baby.

The second season of the Amazon Original The Boys will premiere on Prime Video with the first three episodes on Friday 4th September, and new episodes available each Friday following, culminating in the season finale on 9th October.

