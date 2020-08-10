When is Hilary Swank series Away on Netflix? Release date, cast and more

The new Netflix releases just keep on coming, with a new drama series set to star Hilary Swank as an astronaut who leads the first human mission to Mars, while also grappling with her decision to leave her family behind.

Called Away, the series is created by Andrew Hinderaker and counts Swank as one of its executive producers alongside showrunner Jessica Goldberg and Planet of the Apes’ Matt Reeves. And now, thanks to a new trailer, we know what to expect from the emotional sci-fi series.

Check out everything you need to know about Away on Netflix below.

When is Netflix’s Away released?

It’s been announced that Away will premiere on Netflix on Friday 4th September, meaning there’s still a little while before we can enjoy the series.

Is there a trailer for Netflix’s Away?

A first-look teaser for the series has been revealed introducing the characters and the world of the series, and you can watch the footage above.

In the teaser, we see Swank’s astronaut Emma looking tearfully at a photo of her family, whom she has left behind for her space mission. While it doesn’t give much away, it does hint at the emotional, elegiac feel of the series ahead of its release.

In August 2020 a full trailer was released showing the personal and professional conflicts Emma struggles with during her three-year mission to Mars when her husband falls ill, an accident onboard leads to mutiny from her crew and technical issues end up nearly grounding the whole endeavour.

And yes, you’d be forgiven for tearing up a little at the second trailer. Somehow we have a feeling we’ll all come out of this series a little weepy…

Who’s in the cast of Netflix’s Away?

Hilary Swank stars as American astronaut and Mars mission commander Emma Green, described as “a headstrong, empathetic and highly intelligent astronaut and leader”.

Josh Charles stars as Emma’s NASA engineer husband Matt Logan, who “faces the already enormous challenges of dealing with the mission from home”, as well as raising his and Emma’s daughter Lex (Talitha Bateman), who has her own struggles despite her pride in her mother’s three-year mission.

Mark Ivanir, Ato Essandoh, Ray Panthaki and Vivian Wu play the international crew of astronauts travelling with Emma, all of whom have their own complex personal lives and issues, while Monique Curnen plays Melissa Ramirez, a former astronaut and Emma’s Liaison on Earth who also gets close to her colleague’s family in her absence.

What is Netflix’s Away’s about?

In a release, Netflix described Away as “a thrilling, emotional drama on an epic scale that celebrates the incredible advancements humans can achieve and the personal sacrifices they must make along the way.”

A short synopsis follows:

As American astronaut Emma Green (Hilary Swank) prepares to lead an international crew on the first mission to Mars, she must reconcile her decision to leave behind her husband (Josh Charles) and teenage daughter (Talitha Bateman) when they need her the most.

As the crew’s journey into space intensifies, their personal dynamics and the effects of being away from their loved ones back on Earth become increasingly complex. Away shows that sometimes to reach for the stars, we must leave home behind.

