When is Money Heist season 5 out on Netflix?

Netflix series Money Heist, or La Casa de Papel as it’s also known, will be returning for an “extreme and savage” fifth – and final – season.

Season four, which aired in April 2020, finished on a huge cliffhanger and proved throughout to be as exhilarating and unpredictable as ever, as The Professor and his group of criminals attempted to empty the Bank of Spain of its gold.

Netflix confirmed the show’s fifth outing at the end of July 2020, meaning the characters and fans will be able to once again don the now iconic uniform of red jumpsuits and Salvador Dali masks.

Announcing the news, the show’s creator and executive producer Alex Pina said: “We’ve spent almost a year thinking about how to break up the band. How to put the Professor on the ropes.

“How to get into situations that are irreversible for many characters. The result is the fifth part of La Casa de Papel. The war reaches its most extreme and savage levels, but it is also the most epic and exciting season.”

When is Money Heist season five out on Netflix?

Netflix confirmed on July 31st 2020 that Money Heist would be returning for a ten-part fifth and final season.

THE HEIST COMES TO AN END PART 5. pic.twitter.com/QOgJgzsqff — Netflix (@netflix) July 31, 2020

The final series will be shot in Spain, Denmark and Portugal, reportedly beginning in August 2020. However, the COVID-19 outbreak is delaying production on a lot of series, so there may be a significant wait.

What’s happened so far in Money Heist?

For anyone new to the series, Money Heist is a Spanish drama about an audacious group of criminals, brought together by The Professor, who attempt to pull off the most outrageous robberies ever committed.

Each member is given the name of a capital city including Tokyo, Lisbon, Marseille and Denver.

Parts one and two saw the gang attack the Royal Mint of Spain, while parts three and four evolve around the gang’s attempt to melt all the gold inside the Bank of Spain and take it for themselves.

Season four opened in typically dramatic style with one member of the gang, Nairobi (Alba Flores), fighting for her life inside the bank, while The Professor was on the run, struggling to cope with the thought that the love of his life, ex-police officer Lisbon, had been executed by the police.

It seemed like the gang were in an impossible situation, but of course The Professor always had a plan. And the series, as fans who have already binge-watched the whole season will know, concluded in dramatic style, but with plenty of unfinished business…

Money Heist season 5 cast: Who’s returning

**Warning: contains spoilers for season four.**

The volatile nature of the show means that no character is safe, but here are a few who were still standing at the end of season four.

Tokyo (Ursula Corbero), the fiery and impulsive young woman is inside the bank with the rest of the gang.

The Professor (Àlvaro Morte), pulled off the dramatic release of Lisbon, but received an unexpected visitor in the last moments of season four.

Lisbon (Itziar Ituno), is free from jail, after The Professor’s cunning plan to release her worked, but she is now inside the bank.

Alicia Sierra (Najwa Nimri), the now disgraced police officer is on a one-woman mission to take down her nemesis The Professor.

