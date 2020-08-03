Where was Line of Duty series one filmed? The genesis of the hit BBC drama

The first season of the BBC’s hit police corruption drama Line of Duty, currently being repeated on BBC One, was filmed in and around Birmingham, although the city at the heart of the action is never actually spelt out.

Famous Birmingham landmarks that can be spotted in the first season of Line of Duty included New Street, the old Central Fire Station on Lancaster Circus and Heartlands Parkway, while the anti-corruption unit, AC-12, at the heart of the drama worked out of the old Municipal Bank on Broad Street.

Another tip that the location is the Midlands is the fact a map of Bordesley Green, Birmingham, can be seen on the wall of the CID. As well, in one climactic scene early in the the first season, Broad Street can be clearly seen out of the window.

Another clue is the telephone numbers start with 0121, the prefix for Birmingham and surrounds. Many of the supporting cast have strong Brummie accents.

Line of Duty’s creator Jed Mercurio was born in Cannock, Staffordshire, but was based in Birmingham when he worked as a hospital doctor, before he switched to screenwriting. Previous shows he’s scripted, such as hospital dramas Cardiac Arrest and Bodies, as well as BBC comedy The Grimleys, were also set in the Midlands.

Season one of Line of Duty screened on BBC Two in 2012, so Monday’s screening marked its premiere on BBC One, an indication of how the show has developed in popularity over its six seasons.

After Line of Duty season one became a smash hit the production moved to Northern Ireland for seasons two to five. Production on season six starring Kelly Macdonald was halted in March, but the team still hopes to air the next series in 2021.

Mercurio said: “When series one was first broadcast, Line of Duty was a little police drama on BBC Two. I’m delighted the BBC are giving new viewers and existing fans a chance to watch from the very beginning.”

