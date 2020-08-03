When is Absentia season 4 on Amazon Prime Video?

Amazon Prime Video thriller Absentia appeared to come to a neat conclusion at the end of season three, with the promise of a new start for series protagonist and troubled FBI agent Emily Byrne (played by Castle star Stana Katic).

However, that doesn’t rule out the possibility of the show being renewed for a fourth season, given its popularity – and the show’s creators left just enough ambiguity to allow for a fourth outing for Emily.

Read on for everything you need to know about Absentia season four, including plot details and casting.

Will there be a fourth season of Absentia?

Amazon Prime Video has not yet renewed the show for a fourth season.

Absentia season three dropped on Amazon Prime Video on 17th July 2020.

Absentia season four plot and cast

Absentia season hasn’t yet been renewed, so it’s open to speculation as to which direction Amazon Prime Video would take the show.

Season one introduced us to Emily Byrne (Stana Katic), who at the beginning of the series goes missing while hunting a serial killer, and is declared “dead in absentia”.

However, six years later she turns up with little to no memory of what has happened to her in the interim – while her husband has remarried, and her son barely remembers her. Even worse, she soon finds herself suspected of murder.

A survivor of mental and physical abuse, by season three Emily had come a long way from the events of season one.

At the end of the third season, Emily managed to expose Special Agent Julianne Gunnarsen’s (Natasha Little) corruption, before going underground, forging a new identity for herself and faking the deaths of her former husband, Nick (Patrick Heusinger) and her son.

She also alerted her love interest, Special Agent Cal Isaac (Matthew Le Nevez), to her new life, and at the end of the series he turns up to a cafe where a newly blonde Emily is working.

Absentia season four trailer

There’s no trailer for season four, but we’ll keep this page updated.

