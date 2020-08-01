Netflix confirms season 5 of Money Heist – “The heist will come to an end!”

Accessibility Links

It's back!

Money Heist

After much anticipation from fans, Netflix have announced the heist will finally come to an end in part 5 of La Casa de Papel, aka Money Heist.

Sharing the news, the show’s creator and executive producer Alex Pina said: “We’ve spent almost a year thinking about how to break up the band. How to put the Professor on the ropes.

“How to get into situations that are irreversible for many characters. The result is the fifth part of La Casa de Papel. The war reaches its most extreme and savage levels, but it is also the most epic and exciting season.”

The final series will be shot in Spain, Denmark and Portugal.

And the show has also confirmed there’ll be some new additions to the cast, including actors Miguel Ángel Silvestre and Patrick Criado.

Following the announcement, fans rushed to Twitter to share their views, with many pleased to have The Professor, Tokyo, Helsinki and the rest of the gang back on screens, following a very dramatic fourth season.

“To think this masterpiece almost got cancelled,” one wrote.

“This show and Breaking Bad send my anxiety levels to 11. I have to take them in small batches, but Heist is amazing and so enjoyable to watch,” another said.

Meanwhile another shared a gif of the famous Professor, played by Álvaro Morte, with the caption: “Aaand Prof is coming to steal my heart again.”

The last series opened in typically dramatic style with one member of the gang, Nairobi (Alba Flores), fighting for her life inside the bank, while The Professor was on the run, struggling to cope with the thought that the love of his life, ex-police officer Lisbon, had been executed by the police.

Part 5 will consist of 10 episodes and starts production on 3 August.

Money Heist is set to return to Netflix. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, or visit our TV Guide.

Money Heist

Money Heist
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
