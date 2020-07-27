Suranne Jones to star opposite Ashley Walters in I Am Victoria on Channel 4

Channel 4 has renewed female-led anthology I Am for a second series, which will see Suranne Jones lead the cast of one episode.

Each instalment of the BAFTA-nominated programme follows a different woman as they go through emotionally raw and deeply personal moments in their lives.

As was the case with the first series, each episode will be developed and written by Dominic Savage in collaboration with its respective lead actress, tackling issues that have a personal resonance to them.

Three brand new episodes will be produced for the second series, but Jones (Gentleman Jack) is the only confirmed female lead at the moment, co-starring opposite Ashley Walters (Bulletproof) in I Am Victoria.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox

Suranne Jones said: “I’m delighted to be involved in the next series of I Am. Dominic always tells important stories with great sensitivity and the process so far has been wonderfully collaborative and open which is something I thrive on.

“I can’t wait to make what will be a very personal and thought-provoking piece and I’m thrilled to be telling this story with Ashley. I hope it really speaks to people and helps continue the important discussions around mental health.”

There are no specific plot details for the upcoming drama just yet, but the new series will explore contemporary female experiences and themes, including trust, relationships and mental health.

Dominic Savage added: “I am looking forward greatly to making another series of female led stories with such amazing and incredibly talented actors, starting with Suranne.

“It is a privilege to be telling such personal and important stories in this unique and collaborative way. These will be inspirational, relatable, and truthful tales of courage and hope, that shine a light on the difficult and challenging aspects of all of our lives.”

The first series of I Am starred Samantha Morton (Harlots), Gemma Chan (Humans) and Vicky McClure (Line of Duty), with Morton’s performance earning a television BAFTA nomination for Best Leading Actress.

Series one of I Am is available to stream on All 4.