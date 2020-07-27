BAFTA announces TV awards presenters and other broadcast details

The British Academy has announced some intriguing new details about their long-awaited 2020 TV awards ceremony, with the special socially-distanced BAFTA ceremony set to be joined by a varied collection of celebrities to present the coveted awards alongside main host Richard Ayoade.

According to BAFTA, some presenters will award the prizes from the studio including Adrian Lester, Normal People’s Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal, Greg Davies, Himesh Patel, Jessica Hynes, Gangs of London’s Joe Cole and Sope Dirisu, Stacey Dooley and Nina Sosanya.

Meanwhile, a host of other famous faces – including Billy Porter, Chris O’Dowd, David Tennant, Michael Sheen, Ruth Madeley, Jeff Goldblum and Muppets stars Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy – will present virtually via videolink, meaning the age of Zoom TV isn’t quite over yet. All nominees and winners will also be watching from home.

And the entertainment doesn’t stop there – alongside the main awards presenting audiences will also be treated to two performances from comedian, musician and actor Tim Minchin (including an original song composed for the event), as well as a special BAFTA pre-show presented by Tom Allen in lieu of the usual red carpet featuring interviews with nominees and celebrity guest panellists.

Overall, it looks set to be an unusual if entertaining spin on the usual BAFTA ceremony, with expected winners including Chernobyl, Fleabag, The Crown, The Virtues and Giri/Haji alongside the public-voted Virgin Media Must-See Moment of 2019 and Idris Elba, who will receive the BAFTA Special award “in recognition of his exceptional career and commitment to championing diversity and new talent in the industry.”

Sure, there won’t be the usual crowd of celebs and everyone will have to practice their “gracious loser” face from home instead, but in these unusual times it’s nice to see some form of the annual awards-fest coming to life.

The Virgin Media BAFTAs will air on Friday 31 July from 7.00pm BBC One