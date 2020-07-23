Sweet Magnolias is returning to Netflix for season two

Netflix viewers will be able to make room for a little more serenity in their lives now that the streaming service has renewed the small-town drama series, Sweet Magnolias, for season two.

Sweet Magnolias is based on the novel franchise written by Sherryl Woods and, considering season one was only launched on Netflix in May, the clamour for news of a second season has been a very good sign. Netflix has renewed it, along with a number of other key shows in recent days, including Mindy Kaling’s Never Have I Ever, After Life, and Lucifer.

Pour it out! ???? #SweetMagnolias is officially coming back for a Season 2!! We can't wait to welcome y'all back to Serenity with Maddie, Dana Sue, Helen, and the whole gang. Ten more episodes of margaritas, love, and a few surprises. ???????? @sweetmagnolias @netflix pic.twitter.com/Z2jNucp6fw — Sweet Magnolias Writers (@swtmagnoliaroom) July 23, 2020

Sweet Magnolias is set in the fictional town of Serenity, South Carolina and centres around a trio of friends – Maddie (JoAnna Garcia Swisher), Dana Sue (Brooke Elliott) and Helen (Heather Headley) – who’ve reached a time in their lives where they want to fulfil their own dreams and desires and focus on opening a spa together. Their lives are complicated by a series of traumatic romantic and domestic relationships.

Season one ended on an old-school cliffhanger, when Maddie’s son Kyle (Logan Allen) flips out about his mother’s new relationship and races off in a car, but crashes, at which point we discover there was a mystery passenger with him. Sweet Magnolias fans have been desperate to find out who the passenger was and what happened to them.

Athough Netflix doesn’t release detailed viewing figures for its shows, Sweet Magnolias was a gentle hit with both critics and viewers. Glamour.com called it “sweet tea in television form” while the Guardian described it as like “Sex and the City if it were a Hallmark movie” (it actually does have a Hallmark connection as its creator, Dan Paulson, also created Hallmark’s Chesapeake Shores).

Variety said that, according to Netflix Top 10 tracker, it rated in the top 10 shows across all titles for the first three weeks it streamed and one of the top 10 TV shows for the six weeks after it was launched.

Netflix hasn’t announced exactly when Sweet Magnolias season two will premiere, but we’ll bring you the news as soon as it does.

