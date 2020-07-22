The Crown season 5 will not air until 2022

The fifth season of Netflix‘s hit royal drama The Crown will not be released until 2022, with the show set to take a production hiatus before its final cast change.

Advertisement

According to Deadline, series five is expected to begin filming in June 2021 but it is understood the break had always been planned and that the coronavirus pandemic has had no impact on the delay.

The fourth series of the show had almost wrapped production prior to the disruption caused by the pandemic and there is still hope that the season will be finished in time to keep it’s originally scheduled date – thought to be sometime towards the end of 2020.

Get all the latest Crown news and views direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks for signing up! Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Edit your newsletter preferences Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts on The Crown and receive TV and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

The season is expected to take place during the late ’70s and early ’80s, with the likes of Gillian Anderson and Emma Corrin joining the cast to play Margaret Thatcher and Princes Diana respectively.

There was previously a two year gap between series two and three, when the cast changed for the first time – Olivia Colman taking over from Claire Foy in the lead role of Queen Elizabeth II – so it is not too surprising that there will be a similar gap prior to the next change.

Series five is set to see Imelda Staunton replace Colman as the Queen, with other new cast members to include Lesley Manville as the next Princess Margaret.

It had originally been announced that the fifth season would also be the show’s last, but show boss Peter Morgan announced an unexpected U-turn earlier this month, revealing that there would now be six seasons of The Crown to allow for the already agreed upon time period to be covered in more depth.

Advertisement

RadioTimes.com has approached Netflix for comment.