Line of Duty producers and Cobra writer team up for new TV thriller The Diplomat

The series – described as "The Good Wife meets Spooks" – will be Alibi's third original, following Traces and We Hunt Together

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 09/04/2019 - Programme Name: Line of Duty - Series 5 - TX: 14/04/2019 - Episode: Line of Duty S5 - episode 3 (No. 3) - Picture Shows: ***EMBARGOED TILL 00:01 TUESDAY 9TH APRIL 2019*** Steve (MARTIN COMPSTON), Kate (VICKY MCCLURE), Hastings (ADRIAN DUNBAR) - (C) World Productions - Photographer: Peter Marley

Like the sound of a drama that’s “The Good Wife meets Spooks”? That’s what we’re being promised by The Diplomat, an upcoming TV thriller from the makers of Line of Duty.

The six-part series, set around the British Consul in Barcelona, will be the third original series to air on UKTV’s Alibi channel, following 2019’s Traces with Martin Compston and this year’s We Hunt Together starring Eve Myles.

The Diplomat is written by Ben Richards, creator of Sky One’s Cobra, and is produced by World Productions (Line of Duty, Bodyguard).

It will follow Laura Simmonds and her Barcelona Consul colleague and friend Alba Ortiz as they fight to protect British nationals who find themselves in trouble in the Catalan city. Mixing the roles of lawyer, counsellor and cop, Laura and Alba’s diplomatic skills will stretched to the limit by the stream of cases that walk through the Consul’s doors.

The series will open on the unexplained death of a young British barman working around Barcelonas notorious marina. While Laura supports the boys angry father, neither the Spanish police nor the Foreign Office are keen to pursue a murder enquiry…

As Laura and Alba uncover the events surrounding the barman’s death, they discover links not only to organised crime, but also to the British security services. Lauras quest for justice places her in real jeopardy, as she threatens to expose secrets that the British and Spanish will go to any lengths to keep hidden.

cobra-sky-one
Above: Cobra, the Sky One series from The Diplomat creator Ben Richards that aired earlier this year

I’m delighted to be working with UKTV on The Diplomat – a show that I think will suit their obvious ambition for innovative and exciting new drama,” Richards said.

“In The Diplomat I wanted to show a character who both loves her job and – supported by a team of funny and engaging characters – performs it beyond the call of duty. From helping Britons in distress to challenging the shady operations of international mafias, Laura Simmonds (British Consul in Barcelona) has to deal with it all.” 

Casting for the lead roles and a director for the project will be announced over the coming months. Production will start “when safely able to do so” according to UKTV, with the series set to air on Alibi in 2021.

