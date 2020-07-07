The Last Kingdom renewed for season 5 on Netflix

Historical drama series The Last Kingdom will return for a fifth season on Netflix, continuing the story of noble warrior Uhtred of Bebbanburg (Alexander Dreymon) during England’s early years.

The series debuted its fourth season back in April to a strong reception from fans and critics alike, who have been eagerly awaiting word ever since on whether the series would be returning.

Fortunately, we have now received confirmation that The Last Kingdom will indeed be back for a 10-episode fifth season on Netflix, which will be based on books nine and ten in Bernard Cornwell’s The Saxon Stories.

The new episodes will follow Uhtred as he realises his destiny is tied to the future of England itself, taking on the duty of training King Edward’s first-born son Aethelstan as a warrior.

But to achieve this destiny, he will have to “face down his greatest enemy and suffer his greatest loss”, reads the synopsis, suggesting more heartbreaking moments could be in store.

Nigel Marchant, Executive Producer at Carnival Films says: “We are really proud of The Last Kingdom, which continues to entertain audiences all over the world. We had such a tremendous response to the last season, so are thrilled to be bringing it back for season five on Netflix. With such a loyal fanbase, we’re excited to give viewers a chance to follow Uhtred on the next stage of his quest.”

The cast appeared in a video posted on the show’s official social media profiles to celebrate news of the renewal.

It’s so good to know we’re good to go. All aboard the party bus! #Season5 #TheLastKingdom pic.twitter.com/OLzOH5Fckx — The Last Kingdom (@TheLastKingdom) July 7, 2020

Martha Hillier will return to write the fifth instalment of The Last Kingdom, with Gareth Neame, Nigel Marchant and Jessica Pope serving as executive producers.

There is no word yet on when the next season will be released, with much of the film and television industry currently in an uncertain position due to complications caused by coronavirus.

Fans are desperate for answers to some of season four’s lingering questions, most notably the fate of Lady Aelswith (Eliza Butterworth), whose life seemingly hangs in the balance.

At a live Q&A about the fourth season hosted by , Marchant hinted at possible directions for season five: “I think we want to tell the story of these separate kingdoms coming together and how that union happens.

“Also does Uhtred get back to Bebbanburg? Does he get his dream? Does he find his legacy? And what’s his involvement in bringing these kingdoms together?”

