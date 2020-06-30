First look at Julia Stiles and Rupert Graves in Riviera season 3

Julia Stiles returns as Georgina Ryland in a first-look Riviera image, which RadioTimes.com can exclusively reveal.

Advertisement

The season three image, taken on location in Argentina, shows Georgina striding ahead in a flowing red gown, while pictured behind her is cast newcomer Rupert Graves, from BBC’s Sherlock, as Gabriel Hirsh.

Graves is best known for playing DI Lestrade in Sherlock, but viewers may also know him from Last Tango in Halifax and the recent adaptation of Jane Austen’s Emma.

Gabriel has been described as a “charismatic” new ally for Georgina, who in the upcoming third season leaves behind the comforts of the French Riviera in search of stolen artworks hidden across the globe – and travelling under a new name…

Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks for signing up! Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Edit your newsletter preferences Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts on Netflix and on demand services and receive TV and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

“Now a rising star in international art restitution, Georgina has reinvented herself as Georgina Ryland,” Sky revealed.

“Georgina revels in the relative black and white clarity that her new role gives her, as well as her new alliance with the carefree, charismatic and worldly Gabriel Hirsch.”

Stiles previously promised Deadline the new season would see Georgina and Gabriel attempt to unravel a “gilded conspiracy” together – with the promise of several other exotic locations as back-drops to their sleuthing.

The new season is also the show’s most ambitious yet, according to Stiles, who told Variety,”You’d think that there was nothing left for the Riviera to throw at Georgina, but series three is our most ambitious yet”.

Other returning cast members include Poppy Delevingne and Jack Fox, in addition to Graves’ fellow newcomers Clare-Hope Ashitey (Doctor Foster), Synnove Macody Lund, Franco Masini, Elisio Barrionuevo and Maurizio Lombardi.

Advertisement

Sky original Riviera Series 3 is coming to Sky Atlantic and NOW TV later this year. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide.