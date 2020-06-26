When is Conversations with Friends coming to TV? New BBC Sally Rooney adaptation from team behind Normal People

Binged Normal People yet? You should have. The 12-part series from BBC Three was met by critical-acclaim, catapulting the careers of stars Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal. Plus, there’s now another BBC series in the works, Conversations with Friends, from writer Sally Rooney.

US streaming service Hulu has now also boarded the project, an adaption of Rooney’s novel of the same name.

“Sally Rooney perfectly and beautifully captures the complicated dynamics of relationships in her stories,” Hulu boss Beatrice Springborn said in a statement.

“After bringing that to life in Normal People to an overwhelmingly positive response, we are honoured to do the same with Conversations with Friends.”

Alice Birch, who co-wrote the Normal People adaptation with Rooney, will serve as head writer on Conversations with Friends. Normal People director Lenny Abrahamson will also helm the series – a very good sign for fans of the series. Rooney will serve as executive producer.

Conversations with Friends is the writer’s debut novel, first published back in 2017 to strong reviews across the board.

Here’s everything you need to know about the television adaptation…

When is Conversations with Friends on TV?

There’s no confirmed release date for Conversations with Friends just yet.

The series is still in the early stages of development and production could be held up by the coronavirus outbreak.

We’ll keep you updated with any developments.

What is Conversations with Friends about?

Conversations with Friends introduces us to Frances and Bobbi, a creative couple living in Dublin who perform spoken word poetry. They are discovered by an older woman named Melissa, a journalist who invites them into her home and helps to get their name out.

Frances quickly develops a complex relationship with Melissa’s husband Nick, despite the fact he initially seems the personification of everything she’s against. As they become increasingly involved, Frances sees her other personal relationships spiral out of control – including her long-term connection with Bobbi.

The novel was praised for being an interesting exploration of love and relationships with a witty sense of humour.

Announcing the adaptation in February, BBC exec Piers Wenger said: “It was a decision that made itself. We will commission work from Sally Rooney for as long as she writes it. We think she’s such an exciting voice, in the way that she’s able to write about young people’s lives in a really direct and authentic way, is – her work speaks for itself, really.”

Is Normal People a prequel or sequel to Conversations with Friends?

No, the two books are not directly connected, although they both explore themes of love and strained relationships.

But the same core team who made the Normal People TV drama at production company Element Pictures will be working together again to bring Conversations with Friends to our screens.

Normal People co-producer Ed Guiney has confirmed he is working on Conversations with Friends alongside director Lenny Abrahamson, who directed Normal People alongside Hettie McDonald and now continues his association with Sally Rooney for a second time.

Normal People co-writer Alice Birch will return to write several episodes, with further screenwriters yet to be announced.

Who is in the cast of Conversations with Friends?

There are no confirmed cast members for Conversations with Friends just yet, but we’ll update this page when more information comes in.

We do know that Academy Award-nominated director Lenny Abrahamson (Room), who co-directed Normal People based on Rooney’s other novel, will return for this adaptation.

Abrahamson said: “I love Conversations With Friends, its depth, humour and freshness, and it’s an honour to be involved in bringing it to the screen. I’m particularly happy that my connection to Sally and her work is set to continue. Making Normal People has been a singular pleasure and I’m excited to be working with the same brilliant team again on Conversations With Friends.”

