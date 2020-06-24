Gangs of London renewed for season 2 following huge launch on Sky Atlantic

The brash and brutal crime thriller Gangs of London has officially been renewed for a second season, after the first proved to be a huge hit for Sky Atlantic earlier this year.

Advertisement

Exploring the dark underworld of England’s capital city, the suspenseful drama begins with the assassination of Finn Wallace (Colm Meaney), the head of a powerful crime family, which creates a power vacuum that a number of dangerous players rush to fill.

Chief among them is his surviving son, Sean (Joe Cole), who attempts to establish himself as a new leader while also investigating who exactly ordered his father’s death.

'It's all the drama Mick, I just love it!' Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks! Our best wishes for a productive day. Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Subscribe to our drama newsletter to keep up to date with all things dramatic – from crime dramas to comedy dramas, plus television and entertainment newsletters

The series is co-created by Gareth Evans, who rose to prominence as the director of critically acclaimed action film The Raid and its sequel, along with his writing partner Matt Flannery.

Gangs of London was revealed to be the biggest original drama launch for Sky Atlantic of the past five years, with 7-day cumulative viewing figures of 2.23 million for the series premiere – beating out the likes of Chernobyl and Save Me.

The second season of Gangs of London is expected to debut in 2022, while the series will also arrive in the US later this year on American broadcaster AMC, which will go on to co-produce the new episodes.

Zai Bennett, Sky UK’s Managing Director of Content, said: “Not only is Gangs of London Sky’s most binged premiere box-set this year, it’s the biggest original drama launch on Sky Atlantic of the past five years. It’s dark, dangerous and we are thrilled it is coming back for a second series.”

Gangs of London saw a strong reception from television critics, with RadioTimes.com calling it “brutal, bloody and action-packed” in a four-star review published back in April.

The complete first season of Gangs of London is available to stream on NOW TV until Saturday 18th July, so you can start catching up now if you missed the series when it aired.

Advertisement

Gangs of London is available to stream on NOW TV. Check out our list of the best TV shows on NOW TV here, or if you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.