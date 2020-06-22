Meet the cast of Hanna season two

Amazon’s upcoming Hanna season two sees an overhaul of its regular characters, as we’re introduced to a whole new storyline and setting: ‘The Meadows’, a boarding school-type facility for trainee teenage assassins.

Esmé Creed-Miles leads the cast as Hanna, a teenage would-be assassin who was born in a laboratory and raised in the wilderness, after her father kidnapped her from the facility when she was a baby.

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast and characters of Hanna season two.

Esmé Creed-Miles plays Hanna

Who is Hanna? A teenager who was raised in a remote forest by her adopted father, Erik, who trains her to fight and survive at all costs. In season one she learnt that her had been born at a facility owned by Utrax – a secret operation with the aim of raising genetically modified female assassins – and that there were others like her still being held captive.

She managed to find and track down the other girls, but only one – Clara – left with her, while Hanna’s father Erik was killed during the rescue mission.

Where have I seen Esmé Creed-Miles before? Hanna is Creed-Miles’ biggest role to date, but she has previously starred in Dark River, Undercliffe, Pond Life, and various short films, including Jamie (which she also wrote and directed). As a child she played Shirley Temple in Mister Lonely, alongside her mother, the Oscar-nominated actress Samantha Morton.

Mireille Enos plays Marissa Wiegler

Who is Marissa Weigler? A CIA operative and formerly trusted member of Utrax, during the course of Hanna season one Marissa discovered that the Utrax programme had continued without her, and without her knowledge. Now on the outside, she must prove herself a loyal ally to Hanna.

“Knowing that Utrax… is so duplicitous and deeply corrupt and all of that – the implications are terrifying, especially now that she’s on the other side of wanting to protect Hanna,” Mireille Enos said of her character in an interview with RadioTimes.com. “This story as a whole is a lot about journey. I think Marissa is … recognising that she’s now on the path of Hanna’s growth.”

Where have I seen Mireille Enos before? Neil Gaiman fans will recognise Enos for her role as War, one of the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse, in the acclaimed adaptation of Good Omens, but you may also know her from the US version of The Killing, in which she played Sarah Linden opposite Hanna season one co-star Joel Kinnaman. She has also starred in the likes of Big Love and The Captive.

Dermot Mulroney plays John Carmichael

Who is John Carmichael? John Carmichael took over Utrax from Marissa Wiegler, and since then the operation has been running smoothly, with all the trainee assassins entering Phase Two and becoming accustomed to the outside world. He’s determined to protect the mission – no matter the cost.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com, Mulroney said that his character is “a very warm, approachable kind of spymaster. [There are] some jokes”.

He also stressed that the viewer learns fairly quickly that Carmichael is the “bad guy,” stating: “You know pretty soon [that I play the bad guy], and David Farr [the series creator] knows what we’re all learning, you can’t really pull anything over, to pretend like I’m not the bad guy for very long is a narrative mistake. But how bad [my character is] – he takes his time to unspool. There’s even some we haven’t talked about. So it’s really gratifying in that way.”

He continued: “I fit in the organisation [Utrax] at the apex, and the introduction of the character is subtle I would say, he falls into the story as if he owns it, which he does.”

Where have I seen Dermot Mulroney before? Dermot Mulroney will be a familiar face to many romcom fans, having starred as the leading man in films like My Best Friend’s Wedding (opposite Julia Roberts) and The Wedding Date.

He’s also starred in The Family Stone and August: Osage County, while recent television credits include the likes of Amazon Prime Video’s Homecoming, Showtime’s Shameless, and FX’s American Horror Story.

Yasmin Monet Prince plays Clara

Who is Clara? Known at Utrax as trainee 249, Clara Mahan escapes with Hanna at the end of season one, having found a file about her real-life birth mother (whom she is determined to find).

Where have I seen Yasmin Money Prince before? Clara is the actor’s biggest role to date, while her recent credits also include Channel 4’s Ellen, BBC’s Holby City, ITV’s Dark Heart, and the film Nocturnal.

Áine Rose Daly plays Sandy

Who is Sandy? Sandy (previously named trainee 242) is given the identity of a wholesome Midwest teenager, and she becomes fully immersed and invested in her new identity and ‘Sandy’s’ family.

Where have I seen Áine Rose Daly before? The actress reprises her Hanna role from season one, and has otherwise starred in Jack Ryan on Amazon Prime Video.

Gianna Kiehl plays Jules

Who is Jules? A questioning and intelligent gay trainee who rebels against the heterosexual identity that Utrax assign her.

Where have I seen Gianna Kiehl before? This is newcomer Kiehl’s first major on-screen role.

Anthony Welsh plays Leo Garner

Who is Leo Garner? Carmichael’s right-hand man. A seemingly warm and empathetic Utrax operative, he’s well-liked by the trainees.

Where have I seen Anthony Welsh before? Walsh’s has recently starred in Pure (as Joe); in the BBC’s The Trial of Christine Keele; Armando Iannuci’s The Personal History of David Copperfield (as ‘Ham’); and in the Black Mirror episode Crocodile.

Hanna season two launches on Amazon Prime Video on Friday 3rd July 2020.