Outlander prequel book focusing on Jamie’s parents confirmed

The author of the Outlander book series – on which the hit TV show is based – has revealed that she is currently writing a prequel book focusing on Jamie Fraser’s parents.

Diana Gabaldon confirmed on Twitter that a book about Ellen and Brian Fraser was “in progress” after a fan asked if she had ever considered writing a prequel.

So far there are eight books in the Outlander series, with Gabaldon currently working on the ninth novel, Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone – the follow up to 2014’s Written in My Own Heart’s Blood.

The forthcoming novel will be the first entry in the franchise to be released since the hit Starz show debuted in 2014.

Over the course of its first five seasons, Outlander, which stars Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan in the lead roles, has built up a devoted global following as well as garnering critical acclaim.

The most recent series proved controversial, with one particularly graphic rape scene attracting criticism from some quarters, although the season was broadly well-received.

The schedule for shooting the upcoming sixth season has been affected by the coronavirus pandemic, but Heughan this week revealed that plans were in place to get production up and running again.

Speaking on This Morning, Heughan said, “We were supposed to be shooting right now and obviously things are still slightly up in the air, but I think you know, I’m hopeful that we’re gonna be back before we know it. They’re putting plans in place.”

You can catch up on Outlander on Amazon Prime Video now.