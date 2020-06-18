Grey’s Anatomy bosses in talks about future as ABC “hopeful” about season 18
ABC has confirmed that they'll continue to make Grey's Anatomy as long as Ellen Pompeo wants to play surgeon Meredith Grey.
Grey’s Anatomy is approaching its 17th season, and there have long been industry whispers that this could be Meredith Grey’s final stint in scrubs.
However, the drama’s network ABC has suggested that they are “hopeful” that there may also be a record-breaking 18th season to look forward to.
ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke said that series writers “had just gone back into the writers room” while discussing the network’s 2020-2021 schedule with Deadline.
“I’m hopeful that Grey’s Anatomy stays a part of our schedule. They certainly know that we’d like it to be part of our schedule for as long as they are interested in making more episodes.”
Back in January, Burke said that she and other network bosses hoped that the much-loved series would continue into its 18th season, adding, “Grey’s Anatomy will live as long as Ellen [Pompeo] is interested in playing Meredith Grey.”
