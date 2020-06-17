Netflix’s The Politician: Who plays the Hobart twins?

Netflix’s The Politician is filled with larger-than-life personalities, but there are two characters in particular that fans just love to hate: entitled twins Martin and Luther Hobart.

Advertisement

The dim-witted duo never hesitate to cause trouble for their adopted brother Payton (Ben Platt) and have a staggering sense of entitlement due to their father’s enormous fortune – which will one day be theirs.

It’s a not-so-subtle commentary on the astronomical egos of the super-rich, humorously executed by real-life twins Trey and Trevor Eason – here’s everything you need to know about these up and coming actors…

Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks for signing up! Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Edit your newsletter preferences Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts on Netflix and on demand services and receive TV and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Who plays the twins in The Politician on Netflix?

Martin and Luther Hobart are played by Trevor and Trey Hobart respectively, two breakout stars of The Politician on Netflix.

They grew up in Wilmington, North Carolina, but have since relocated to New York City to work on Ryan Murphy’s satirical drama.

What else have the twins starred in?

They’re relative newcomers to the screen and usually work as a pair, appearing together in the short films Wake Up! and Automated End as well as Ben Platt’s Live from Radio City Music Hall special.

Trevor Eason also had a small role in a television movie from 2012 titled A Smile as Big as the Moon, about a teacher who works to bring his children to space camp.

Are the Eason Twins on social media?

They certainly are! The twins have their own separate Instagram accounts as well as a shared page, meaning there are plenty of ways to keep up to date with their projects.

The Eason Twins on Instagram

Trey Eason: @trey_eason

Trevor Eason: @trevoreason

Trey and Trevor’s shared account: @theeasontwins

Advertisement

The Politician season two arrives on Netflix on Friday 19th June. Check out our lists of the best TV shows on Netflix and the best movies on Netflix, or see what else is on with our TV Guide.