Netflix’s The Politician: Who plays the Hobart twins?

The actors broke out in the Netflix drama, where they play the spoiled heirs to the Hobart fortune.

Trevor and Trey Eason in Netflix's The Politician (Martin and Luther Hobart)

Netflix’s The Politician is filled with larger-than-life personalities, but there are two characters in particular that fans just love to hate: entitled twins Martin and Luther Hobart.

The dim-witted duo never hesitate to cause trouble for their adopted brother Payton (Ben Platt) and have a staggering sense of entitlement due to their father’s enormous fortune – which will one day be theirs.

It’s a not-so-subtle commentary on the astronomical egos of the super-rich, humorously executed by real-life twins Trey and Trevor Eason – here’s everything you need to know about these up and coming actors…

Who plays the twins in The Politician on Netflix?

Martin and Luther Hobart are played by Trevor and Trey Hobart respectively, two breakout stars of The Politician on Netflix.

They grew up in Wilmington, North Carolina, but have since relocated to New York City to work on Ryan Murphy’s satirical drama.

What else have the twins starred in?

They’re relative newcomers to the screen and usually work as a pair, appearing together in the short films Wake Up! and Automated End as well as Ben Platt’s Live from Radio City Music Hall special.

Trevor Eason also had a small role in a television movie from 2012 titled A Smile as Big as the Moon, about a teacher who works to bring his children to space camp.

Are the Eason Twins on social media?

They certainly are! The twins have their own separate Instagram accounts as well as a shared page, meaning there are plenty of ways to keep up to date with their projects.

I was born first

The Eason Twins on Instagram

Trey Eason: @trey_eason
Trevor Eason: @trevoreason
Trey and Trevor’s shared account: @theeasontwins

The Politician season two arrives on Netflix on Friday 19th June. Check out our lists of the best TV shows on Netflix and the best movies on Netflix, or see what else is on with our TV Guide.

